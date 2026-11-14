As the Federal Aviation Administration deals with a full ground stop of all planes, audio of a panicking student pilot trying to land in the chaos was revealed.

In audio released by TMZ, a tower official radios a flight that was over Texas at the time. The tower agent told the pilot over the radio, "There is a ground stop, nationwide. I advise you to land your aircraft. Where would you like to land?"

The pilot's 6-word answer revealed his panic in the situation. “Ma’am," the man said, "I’m a student pilot. Honestly, this is my first time doing a solo… and I don’t know what to do.”

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The FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon after communications problems hit several regional air traffic control centers, halting departures across the U.S.

In an alert, the agency said the stop was put in place “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the disruption involves the 22 regional air traffic control centers that manage aircraft while they’re flying between airports. He said FAA technicians are working to identify the cause.

It’s the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a major FAA computer system failure triggered widespread delays. Before that, the last U.S.-wide shutdown came in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The order has already forced hundreds of planes to divert. Cirium, an aviation analytics firm, reported at least 600 diversions so far. As of 5:50 p.m. Eastern, 496 flights had turned back to their departure airport and 104 were rerouted to a different airport.

Among the airports seeing large numbers of diverted flights were Chicago O’Hare, Denver International, Dallas Fort Worth and Ronald Reagan Washington National.

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With roughly 11,000 U.S. flights scheduled to depart after 4 p.m. Eastern—carrying more than 1.5 million passengers—further cancellations and diversions were expected.

After the ground stop was announced, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters the administration was responding quickly, saying President Trump “took a lead” on the situation.

Meanwhile, Rep. Robert Garcia criticized the lack of a formal statement from the White House, warning on MS Now that the disruption could create “major interruptions and chaos,” and urging federal officials to explain what happened as soon as possible.