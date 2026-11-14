Air traffic control radar and radio failures happened at the same time across the United States on Friday as a nationwide ground stop left travelers facing mounting delays and no clear timetable for departures to resume.

CNN reported, citing a source in the industry, that the outages involved air traffic control radars and radio frequencies failed "simultaneously."

Controllers did not have clarity on what had caused the failures or the extent of the problem, according to the report. The Federal Aviation Administration described a "temporary telecommunications outage" and suspended departures as a precaution while technicians investigated.

• Haunting photos of Learjet crash nanny with children before fiery tragedy shared by family

• Haunting photos of Learjet crash nanny with children before fiery tragedy shared by family

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said communications problems were affecting all 22 regional air traffic control centers.

An update to the private communications network that connects America’s air traffic control system caused the system to reboot, leading to a crash and a communications outage, multiple sources told CBS News.

The nationwide restriction began at 3:54 p.m. EST, following earlier ground stops at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports over air traffic control communications problems.

About 4,042 flights were airborne when the nationwide order took effect, according to Flightradar24. The tracking service later reported roughly 3,100 aircraft still in the air and heading toward U.S. airports.

Aircraft already flying were allowed to land. The FAA also advised pilots to follow predetermined holding procedures because of equipment outages, while inbound international flights were being handled individually.

Nearly 7,000 flights had been delayed or canceled, according to FlightAware figures cited during the disruption. The shutdown had lasted more than two hours, with airlines warning that its effects could continue after departures restarted.

“We expect disruption to our schedule for the rest of the day, depending on the length of the FAA’s nationwide ground stop,” American Airlines said in a statement.

The airline said it would work to get passengers moving once the restrictions were lifted.

Airports including Los Angeles International, New York’s John F. Kennedy International, Washington Dulles and O’Hare urged travelers to check directly with their airlines.

Mexico City’s Benito Juarez International Airport also warned that flights serving U.S. destinations were affected and advised passengers to watch for itinerary changes.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said President Donald Trump had been briefed. Speaking outside the White House, Mullin said there was “no indication” of a threat to the United States.

Asked whether a cyberattack or an artificial intelligence problem could be responsible, he said, “You just can’t rule out anything at this point”.

“There should be no fear to the public at all,” Mullin added.

Bloomberg separately reported that the FBI did not suspect a cyberattack or criminal activity, citing a person familiar with the investigation.