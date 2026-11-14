The Five was interrupted by a nationwide ground stop that affected all airports across the U.S.

The Fox News network halted its regular programming on November 13 as hundreds of flights were disrupted. The Air Traffic Control System Command Center issued a nationwide ground stop notice during the airing of the latest episode of The Will Cain Show. Host Will Cain, 51, shifted coverage and reported on the second nationwide ground stop "that was ever imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] since 9/11."

While Cain continued to report on the ground stoppage, attempting to gather as much information as possible while live on the air, his program interrupted an all-new episode of The Five.

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After The Will Cain Show was extended, the Special Report with Bret Baier, which usually begins at 6 pm EST, aired half an hour earlier.

Viewers took to social media, demanding to know why The Five hosts, such as political strategist Jessica Tarlov, 42, for the Democratic Party, comedian Greg Gutfeld, 62, and their co-host Jesse Watters, 48, weren't reporting on the event.

One person said, "Get Will Cain off and put on The Five! I want to see what Greg thinks about this ground stop!"

Another person added, "Appreciate that this is a breaking story. But with the lack of real information, I don't see why The Five can't handle it."

A third wrote, "Did The Five ever come on? I gave up on Will repeating the same crap. This is another reason why I’m about to give up on them. They needed to show The Five to break up the monotony of breaking news. If there’s an update, I’m sure Dana would get it in her ear."

Despite the criticism, Will Cain had a supporter who shared, "Will is doing everything he can to be a legit anchor, like he was auditioning for ABC or CBS."

Before the broadcast, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) app published audio of a Minneapolis Air Traffic Controller confirming a nationwide ground stop. "All we've gotten so far... is just a quick strip printed out saying all aircraft at all airports are ground stopped until 22Z for a nationwide outage."

The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded all flights in the US. The body said this was because of "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."

In an alert, the agency stated: "DUE TO EXTRAORDINARY CIRCUMSTANCES AND FOR REASONS OF SAFETY. ATTENTION ALL AIRCRAFT OPERATORS, BY ORDER OF THE FEDERAL AVIATION COMMAND CENTER, ALL AIRPORTS ARE GROUND STOPPED.

"ALL DEPARTING TRAFFIC SHOULD REMAIN GROUND STOPPED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. INBOUND INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS WILL BE MANAGED ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS," the statement ended.

The U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, confirmed on X that there was a nationwide ground stop caused by a "communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers."

Duffy also added that FAA technicians were investigating the matter, and the department would provide "immediate updates" when they have them.