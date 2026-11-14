Donald Trump is reportedly all over the US flight crisis, but he's not publicly appeared yet and Democrats are demanding answers.

After the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights across the U.S., Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin spoke to reporters and assured that President Trump "took a lead" on the crisis .

Markwayne Mullin hosted a press conference after the FAA grounded flights because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers, where he assured, "The president took a lead in this immediately. That's what leaders do. President Trump's the best at leading us." Meanwhile, President Trump has yet to issue a statement on the Federal Aviation Administration's nationwide grounding of all flights Friday afternoon, U.S. Representative Robert Garcia complained on MS Now.

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Garcia told the host, "The amount of people that are going to be grounded across this country is going to cause major interruptions and chaos. I think the sooner that the transportation department and certainly, quite frankly, the White House explains what's going on, the better."

According to FlightAware, more than 7,000 flights have been canceled into or out of the U.S.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wrote, "Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety: Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center, all airports are ground stopped. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there is a communications issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide. He said FAA technicians are investigating.

This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

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“There was no indication as of yet this was a nefarious attack against us,” continued Mullin at the press conference. Mullin assured Trump spoke to Duffy, and was briefed on the stop. “He was on the phone earlier with the president and several of us. And they’re doing a phenomenal job in a crisis mode,” Mullin said.

All flights in the air are accounted for, Mullin assured, adding that the public has no reason to be afraid.

The FAA’s ground stop order runs through at least 11 p.m. ET Friday.