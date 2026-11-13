The Federal Aviation Administration announced a rare nationwide ground stop for all flights in the U.S. on Friday, Nov. 13, making only the second nationwide ground stop since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Just before 4 p.m. ET on Friday, the FAA announced that all flights would be grounded in the U.S. until further notice “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety." The most recent time that the U.S. has announced a nationwide ground stop was in 2023, when the FAA's Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system crashed. It was the first time traffic was halted since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Federal officials have detailed that the exact cause of the current ground stop isn't yet known as the matter is investigated.

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In 2023, a contractor accidentally deleted database files during system synchronization maintenance.

The NOTAM alerts system — which alerts pilots to real-time hazards like closed runways, bad weather, and airspace restrictions before takeoff — went down, leaving pilots without required pre-departure safety data.

The ground stop occurred in the early morning of Jan. 11, 2023, and last only about 90 minutes. Departing flights were brought to a standstill just before 7:30 a.m. and was lifted at around 9 a.m.

At the time, the FAA said that there was no evidence that the outage was caused by a cyberattack.

Tens of thousands of flights were delayed and over a thousand were cancelled in the aftermath of the ground stop, a major travel disruption that came shortly after winter storms threw air travel into complete disarray with widespread cancellations.

Nationwide ground stops are extremely rare in the U.S. Before the 2023 disruption, the last time air travel was brought two a ground stop was just over two decades earlier due to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. In the wake of the attacks, all planes that were in the air were ordered to land at the nearest available airport.

Amid the current nationwide ground stop, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters outside of the White House that the disruption didn't appear to be related to a cyber attack or threat to the U.S.

However, federal officials don't know what caused the temporary telecommunications outage.

“Do we know what has caused it yet?” Mullin said. “No, we’re going to go through it. But I’m not going to make assumptions.”

He went on to emphasize to reported that the ground stop is not a terrorist attack, saying, “This isn’t another 9/11. This is a telecommunication outage.”

Mullin said that it would take some time for the issue to be resolved and assured travelers of their safety.

“This isn’t going to just be resolved and turned around within the hour,” he said. “This is going to take some time. But once again, everybody is safe. Flights are accounted for, and there should be no fear to the public at all.”