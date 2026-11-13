Multiple college football programs have experienced disruptions due to travel turmoil stemming from the FAA's nationwide ground stop before Saturday's Week 11 games.

Several ranked squads have been impacted, including No. 2 Utah, No. 6 Texas, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 19 Ole Miss, and No. 23 Arizona State, per reports. Arch Manning's Longhorns are scheduled to meet No. 21 LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at 7:30 p.m. ET in a high-stakes clash with significant College Football Playoff ramifications.

Washington and Oregon State have also reportedly been stranded, with the latter due to take on Boise State in Idaho at 6 p.m. ET, where ESPN's College GameDay crew has gathered to broadcast the week's installment of the beloved program.

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Purdue and North Texas — whose travel arrangements for contests against Iowa and UTSA, respectively, have been thrown into disarray — will apparently use buses to arrive at their game sites, according to multiple reports.

NCAA officials have evidently been swept up in the travel disruption too, with a Power 4 conference representative telling The Athletic that they are still attempting to determine whether the refereeing teams will reach their assigned games on time.

The FAA grounded outbound flights across the country on Friday afternoon citing reported communication issues impacting "multiple" air traffic control facilities. The announcement stated the ground stop was being enacted "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."

The incident occurred as the FAA began implementing a new AI system — the Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART) — designed to oversee air traffic nationwide by tracking factors such as weather patterns, airline timetables, and airport capacity.

Whether the technology contributed to the communications failures remains unknown.

"What's interesting to me about the ground stop is the FAA had also announced that it was about to deploy their new tool called SMART, to assist in managing air traffic across the entire national airspace system," former Inspector General of the United States Department of Transportation Mary Schiavo said on CNN.

"I don't know if they're linked, but it's just too much coincidence that they were trying to start that moving today.

"And now we have problems with the system. And that would be my guess that they are having computer issues by putting the new software in with the old."

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The grounding also aligned with yesterday's worldwide Microsoft disruption, though Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin insisted the two incidents are unrelated.

Mullin emphasized there's presently no evidence suggesting the communications failure that halted all U.S. flights resulted from any "nefarious" actions that might compromise national security.

"There is no indication that we've had, no reason to believe, that as of right now this was a threat to the United States," Mullin told reporters at the White House.

The SEC didn't rule out making schedule changes in a statement addressing the serious air travel disruption on Friday night. "The Southeastern Conference is aware of the FAA's nationwide ground stop and the potential impact on team travel for this weekend's competitions," the statement read.

"We are in close communication with our member institutions to assess potential disruptions and coordinate appropriate responses. The safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, and team personnel remain our highest priority.

"We will continue to monitor developments and work with our institutions to determine whether any adjustments to scheduled competitions become necessary."