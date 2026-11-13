There's a nationwide ground stop affecting all airports and flyers and disrupted passengers are clamoring to find out if they qualify for a refund.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday, November 13. In a statement, the federal agency said this was caused by "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety." They added that "traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound International flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis."

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said in his tweet that the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop "following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers." Duffy said that the incident is being investigated by technicians and "immediate" updates will be provided. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin addressed the issue at a news conference at the White House. He labeled the incident as a "crisis" caused by a communications issue, but asserted, "this isn't another 9/11."

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This situation is quite rare, as the first time a nationwide ground stop occurred was on 9/11, and the second was in 2023, when a pilot notification system went down. Many flyers are wondering what they can do if their flights are canceled and/or delayed.

Can you get a refund if my flight is canceled?

Yes, a flyer can get a refund if their flight is canceled in this nationwide ground stop. Under the U.S. Department of Transportation's refund guidelines page, a person is entitled to a refund if an airline cancels your flight regardless of the reason and you choose "not to travel or accept travel credits, vouchers, or other forms of compensation offered by the airline."

The DOT site says that airlines are required to issue your refund within 7 business days if you reject the rebooking offer and paid with a credit card. It's 20 calendar days after you reject the offer and paid with a check or cash.

While you don't have to accept a travel credit, if you do, the department allows it to remain valid for at least 5 years. The DOT also states that airlines "are required to notify you about flight cancellations and significant delays/changes and your right to receive a refund."

Do long delays count as well?

The refund option applies to significant delays as well, and if you decide not to fly with the purchased ticket. The DOT defines a significant delay as 3 hours or more for a domestic flight and 6 hours or more for an international flight (for both early departures and late arrivals).

If you still take the delayed flight or accept a rebooking to another flight, you can no longer get a refund.

What about meals and hotels?

A nationwide ground stop and an air traffic control problem ordered by the FAA are not within the airlines' control and were not caused by the airlines, so meals and hotels may not be covered.

Airline companies typically offer meal vouchers and hotel stays when there's a cancellation or significant delay within the airline's control, per DOT.

A flyer should check their airline's app or website for any waivers it offers for meal vouchers and hotel stays.

What should you do right now?

A flyer should keep checking their airline's app and/or website for updates. If your flight was canceled or significantly delayed, you can request your refund. If, by any chance, the airline doesn't comply with its refund rules, the DOT states you can file a complaint with them.