The Federal Aviation Administration reportedly has "no clear answer" on the cause of the rare nationwide ground stop for all flights in the U.S. on Friday, Nov. 13.

An airline source told CNN on Friday evening that the FAA “doesn’t know yet what is going on; it is affecting different facilities in different ways." The source added, “Ten minutes ago, they were on a crisis call and there was still no clear answer as to a cause.”

This update comes as no flights have taken off from several of the country's major airports since before 4 p.m. ET, according to a Flightradar24 post on X at 5:25 p.m. The tracker detailed that the last recorded take-offs at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were at 3:35 p.m local time.

• Markwayne Mullin says 'this is not another 9/11' as panic spreads over grounded flights

• Alarming nationwide ground stop across all US airports for 'extraordinary circumstances'

The FAA announced on Friday that all departing fights in the U.S. are grounded until further notice “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety." The ground stop was issued shortly before 4 p.m. ET on Friday and is reportedly due to an issue caused by a temporary telecommunications outage.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin spoke to reporters outside of the White House to address whether the ground stop stemmed from a threat to the U.S.

“There was no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunication outage as of right now,” Mullin said. He went on to add that “everybody’s safe. There is no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they’re flying or anything like that. I just want to make sure everybody’s at ease about that.”

“As we investigate what caused this, you always assume that, as many cyber attacks take place, you make that assumption. But as of right now, that’s not known,” Mullin continued.

When the secretary was asked whether he knows what caused the ground stop, he said “Do we know what has caused it yet? No, we’re going to go through it. But I’m not going to make assumptions.”

Mullin acknowledged that its a priority to figure out the cause of the issue causing the ground stop and that it would take time to fix the issue.

“This isn’t going to just be resolved and turned around within the hour,” he said. “This is going to take some time. But once again, everybody is safe. Flights are accounted for, and there should be no fear to the public at all.”

The travel chaos in the U.S. comes about two weeks before Thanksgiving, a busy holiday period when U.S. airlines will see millions of Americans traveling.

According to Flight Aware data, as of Friday evening, there have been 10,543 total delays for flights traveling within, into, or out of the U.S. There have also been 3,267 cancellations.

The last time there was a nationwide ground stop of flights in the U.S. was in January 2023 due to an issues with a pilot alert system. The only time before that when air travel was halted in the country was after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.