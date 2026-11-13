The father of Avril Lavigne’s first child is reportedly not a celebrity like the pop-punk rocker.

On November 13, Lavigne, 42, announced that she had welcomed her first daughter to the world. It’s unknown who the father of the child is, but TMZ revealed that he’s a “total normie,” who allegedly prefers to keep out of the public eye. Lavigne and her child’s father have reportedly been dating for “at least a couple of years.”

The My Happy Ending singer was most recently linked to artists like Tyga and Mod Sun after having two previous marriages with Sum 41’s guitarist and Nickelback’s frontman.

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The Canadian songstress revealed via an Instagram post that her “Mini F—-- Princess” had arrived. The caption is a nod to her song Girlfriend.

Teasing her baby’s father, she offered only a hint. She shared a picture of three pairs of Vans sneakers sitting atop a skateboard as well as a photo of herself and her partner’s fingers wrapped around the baby’s.

Lavigne has a storied dating past, having been in relationships with a number of rockstars and famous musicians.

She was first publicly tied to Sum 41 vocalist and guitarist Deryck Whibley. The two married in 2006. Lavigne was only 21 years old at the time, and the two had begun dating when she was 19. They filed for divorce only three years later, citing "irreconcilable differences.”

“I am grateful for our time together, and I am grateful and blessed for our remaining friendship,” wrote Lavigne in a message on her website.

Lavigne went on to date The Hills star Brody Jenner. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians guest star, 43, got matching tattoos with the singer. However, the pair split up in 2012.

Later in 2012, the musician started a relationship with Chad Kroeger, the frontman of Nickelback. The pair bonded while working together on Lavigne’s album.

A friend of Lavigne told People: “A romantic relationship blossomed as they spent time writing together.”

They later divorced in late 2015.

“It is with [a] heavy heart that Chad and I announce our separation today. Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we've created many unforgettable moments,” Lavigne wrote in an Instagram post’s caption.

“We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other. To all our family, friends and fans, thank you sincerely for the support,” ends the message.

She then went on to date billionaire heir Phillip Sarofim, singer Mod Sun, rapper Tyga, indie musician Pete Jones, and TikTokker and singer Nate Smith.

The name of Lavigne’s current non-celeb mystery beau remains unknown.