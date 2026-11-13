President Donald Trump has been ranting about the movie and TV industry in the middle on a huge crisis with all flights in the US grounded.

Trump announced that he is working with several lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle to establish the first national production tax credit in the U.S.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump named several senators and representatives on the bipartisan legislation. "The support and popularity of doing this, and bringing Entertainment back to the United States of America, has been unbelievable!"

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"Hollywood, and so many other places, have been virtually 'emptied out' by the Tax Incentives, and much more, given by other Countries." Trump claimed that the entertainment industry has largely moved to other countries, "but the actors, producers, and all others involved want to come back home!"

The lengthy post comes as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on all flights.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters that there was "no indication yet that this was a nefarious attack against us" while speaking outside of the White House.

"Everybody’s safe, there’s no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they’re flying," said Mullin, adding that this wasn't "another 9/11," but rather a "telecommunication outage."

The incident had been the second nationwide ground stop of all departures since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The other happened in January 2023, when the FAA paused all domestic departures for less than two hours.

The FAA said all flights were halted "out of an abundance of caution."

"Every flight has been accounted for, and international flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis," the agency said in a social media post.

Mullin added that the president has been briefed on the situation. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said the ground stop was issued at all U.S. airports "following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers."

"FAA technicians are investigating the issue," said Duffy. "We will provide immediate updates as we have them."

More than 30,000 flights were still scheduled for Friday before the ground stop, reported The New York Times. Before the order, the FAA paused departures in Chicago because of air traffic control communication problems.

The agency stated, "All departing traffic should remain groundstopped until further notice."