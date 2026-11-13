Although Clovis, California, currently lacks a golf course, that may soon change thanks to two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau announced that development partners are pursuing a self-described "mega" initiative to bring both a golf facility and expanded residential growth to his hometown.

Partnering with real estate developer Cook Land Company, DeChambeau revealed plans to construct a residential community alongside The Orchard Golf Club.

"The Orchard will feature a championship 18-hole golf course, a world-class practice facility, a master planned community, an on-site farmers market, and numerous other community amenities designed to provide unprecedented access for kids and schools in the area," DeChambeau explained in a statement.

"The course and practice facilities will be designed by my team and will be the first of many fully procured DeChambeau Designs."

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The development is set on the historic McFarlane Ranch, a three-generation property historically used for cultivating crops like almonds and citrus.

“The Central Valley has always been a community built on hard work, character, and discipline. For those of us who grew up here — including myself, attending Clovis East High School — there is a deep responsibility to give back to the region that provided us with so much.," wrote DeChambeau in a statement.

"Recognizing the profound opportunity to help energize this area, we knew it was time to invest in a project that truly serves the community.

“This project will be developed right across the road from my High School, and is a collaborative effort with the Cook family. We have acquired the historic McFarlane Ranch with their full support of the vision”

The former LIV Golf star explained that development planning has been underway since 2022. However, the project remains subject to approval from both Fresno County and the City of Clovis. The review process is anticipated to take roughly 18 months.

“The development regulations in California are complex but the City of Clovis and Fresno County has been, and will continue to work hand in hand to bring this important project to the region. We anticipate approval within 18 months, with some amenities such as a driving range coming sooner,” wrote DeChambeau online.

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“This process has been ongoing since 2022 and your continued support will only help this project come to fruition faster for the community.

“Ultimately, it's time to make a better future for our next generation.

"We are dedicated to 'Building Stars of the Future,' and it is our hope that this will be a place where everyone in the world can come and enjoy the fruits of our labor here in the Central Valley.”