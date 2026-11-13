Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said "this is not another 9/11" as fear spreads over the Federal Aviation Administration grounding all flights nationwide.

On Friday afternoon, planes were kept on the ground because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.

"We want to assure all the American people this is not another 9/11," Mullin said during a press conference. He also added that the investigation is not ruling out cyber attack. "We’re not ruling out anything," he said and added that flights currently in air will be landed in a safe manner.

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"Everybody that's currently on a plane, we're going to get you on the ground and we're doing it in a safe manner," Mullin said.

The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there is a communications issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide. He said FAA technicians are investigating. This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Mullin said there was no indication yet that “this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunications outage.”

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“Everybody’s safe. There’s no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they’re flying,” Mullin said.

There is no timeline for restarting flights. Mullin said investigators will look at whether there is any link to the FAA’s nationwide rollout of a new artificial intelligence system to help identify problems and reroute planes. But that system operates out of one location near Washington, D.C., and just sends recommendations to the air traffic control centers.

The government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year. Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country.

The problem appeared similar to a regional air traffic control communication outage in September that snarled hundreds of flights across the Northeast, aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo said, except this time on a nationwide scale. It may be linked to the outdated technology used by air traffic controllers.