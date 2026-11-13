Kirk Cousins left the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 only to return two years later as the newly listed starter against the Green Bay Packers, headlining the NFL trade deadline. The second stint has already given Cousins a chance to make a rare piece of NFL history.

The Vikings quarterback now has a chance to play 18 games in a 17-game season after head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Friday that Cousins will start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Cousins will return to the organization he played for from 2018 to 2023 and make his first start five days after signing. The Las Vegas Raiders traded Cousins to make room for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, earning a 2027 third-round draft pick in exchange.

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Cousins has already appeared in nine games for the Raiders this season, and they haven't reached their Week 13 bye since he was traded. The new Vikings starter has a 6-4-1 career record against Green Bay.

Minnesota already had its bye in Week 6, allowing Cousins to play nine additional games and end with 18 total appearances. The organization made the trade for Cousins after starter Kyler Murray suffered a hamstring injury.

Even after Carson Wentz's disastrous showing in Monday's 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, where he completed just eight of 25 passes for 81 yards and threw two interceptions, O'Connell still would n't commit to Cousins as the starter.

By Friday, O'Connell saw enough after watching Cousins take charge of the offense in practice. He also noted Cousins seemed to fit right back into the team he once captained with many familiar players.

"It's been really impressive what he's been able to do," said O'Connell. "Just the command and getting right back in the huddle with a lot of guys he's played with."

"But certainly some guys he hasn't," he continued. "It's been something that everybody's been very, very impressed by."

Cousins previously played with offensive linemen Brian O'Neill, Christian Darrisaw, and center Blake Brandel during his initial time in Minnesota. He's also played with key pass catchers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.

Vikings rookie safety Jakobe Thomas changed to No. 6, letting go of his No. 8 jersey at no cost so Cousins could reunite with his old uniform.

In exchange, he asked for "Kirko" to "come and win games" and create brand-new memories in the jersey.

Leonard Williams, Mike Williams, Rashid Shaheed, and Dre'Mont Jones are the only others to play 18 regular-season games in a 17-week season.