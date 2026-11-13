The number of casualties in the New Orleans cruise ship crash has been confirmed at 32 people hospitalized after a T-bone crash on the Mississippi River.

New Orleans mayor Helena Moreno said all passengers and crew aboard the American Heritage cruise ship have been accounted for in what she called “truly a miracle on the Mississippi.”

LCMC Health is treating 32 passengers who were injured during the collision, according to WDSU.

At the time of the crash, 129 passengers as well as crew members were aboard the American Heritage river cruise ship.

She added the ship narrowly missed striking a bridge carrying around 160,000 vehicles daily.

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Port NOLA Harbor Police, the New Orleans Fire Department, the New Orleans Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and emergency medical personnel were all involved in the heroic rescue and response operations.

In video footage shared on social media, passengers and crew could be seen clinging to life preservers and swimming to safety in the Mississippi River.

Once on dry land, passengers were brought inside the Port of New Orleans Administration Building, located at 1350 Port of New Orleans Place, for triage and assistance, according to Port officials.

"Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders. This remains an active and evolving incident. The number of injuries and the cause of the allision have not yet been confirmed. Additional updates will be provided as information is confirmed," the Port officials said in a statement.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with the American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage at around 12:30 p.m. while docked at Port of New Orleans.

The cruiser had been docked for about two hours earlier to begin passenger disembarkation after completing its cruise of the Mississippi River.

After the crash, passengers escaping the sinking vessel were at risk of hypothermia as the temperature in the Mississippi River was 66F at the time of the rescue.

The warning signs of hypothermia include confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness, and muscle stiffness.

Eyewitnesses describe the rescue scene as chaotic as other boats rushed to help get people out of the frigid water.

Jamie Holford told WDSU-TV: "Surreal - that's what that was. Fifteen minutes from impact to where it rolled over."

Another eyewitness added: "It was just chaos. You had all types of ships, like other barges and other companies down there trying to help out, which also was a little convoluted because you had people still in the water."

A passenger on the riverboat who escaped with her lif told NBC News that she had to crawl over other people to reach safety after the collision.

“After the initial crash, it hit us again and we flipped over and I had to crawl over the railing and people to save myself,” Rhonda Akers said.

Akers escaped unscathed but her husband was hospitalized with a head injury.