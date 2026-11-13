Troy Aikman hasn't announced whether he can fully picture himself running an NFL war room, draft boards, and making the calls that decide a franchise’s future, but the NFL analyst knows exactly which head coach he’d chase if he gets the keys to a team.

Aikman's answer has been hidden in plain sight for years, with continued praise showered on the offensive guru in San Francisco more commonly known as Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers head coach is locked in with the Bay Area after signing a multi-year extension last September.

The three-time Super Bowl winner wouldn't be able to just enlist Shanahan wherever he decides to go, as his ESPN contract ends after this season. ESPN gave Aikman's partner Joe Buck a 6-year, $108 million extension behind his back.

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If Aikman leaves broadcasting, NFL reporters suggest a Dallas Cowboys reunion after he played all 12 years of his career with the franchise. Team owner Jerry Jones expressed interest in possibly making a front-office move happen.

Speaking Thursday on Dallas radio station 96.7 The Ticket, Aikman said he has been fielding questions about whether he wants to work in an NFL front office.

He was also asked which coach he would hire if he had that authority. "How much is it going to take to get Kyle Shanahan?" Aikman said. "Because I think he's that good."

He emphasized that coaching shapes an organization's standards beyond a weekly playbook. Since 2017, Shanahan’s record includes leading the 49ers to two Super Bowls.

Aikman's endorsements for Shanahan have consistently suggested writing San Francisco a blank check. The 49ers are 7-1 and share the league's best record with the Buffalo Bills, behind a disciplined, adaptable offense and MVP candidate Brock Purdy.

After San Francisco beat the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City in 2022, Aikman said Shanahan would be his choice if he could hire anyone.

He once suggested the Chicago Bears should have traded draft picks to acquire him before pairing franchise QB draft pick Caleb Williams with the heavily offensive-minded Ben Johnson.

"There has been discussion about, 'Do you give up some picks and see if you can maybe make a deal for a guy like Kyle Shanahan?' I would be all in on that," he said.

"Because he would develop a quarterback and is a h--- of a head coach."

Last month, Aikman put the chances of leaving television next year at "50-50," with no new ESPN agreement in place.