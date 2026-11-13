Singer Avril Lavigne announced the birth of her first child on social media, where trolls were not so welcoming about the news of the baby girl.

On November 13, Lavigne, 42, revealed online that she is a new mother. However, the pop/punk star did not disclose who the mystery man was that she welcomed the baby with. The heartwarming carousel included three photos. In the first, Avril and her mystery man held their baby's hand. In the following snapshot, the Complicated artist cradled her newborn child, who wore a cheetah print outfit with a matching headband.

The last shot was of three pairs of checkered Vans sneakers on a skateboard that got smaller and smaller.

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Lavigne captioned the explicit post, "Our mini f------ princess has arrived."

She also added a series of emojis, such as a pink bow, a crown, a baby bottle, and a pink heart.

After the photos went viral, social media users trashed her foul-mouthed caption, arguing that swearing from a mother is distasteful.

One person said, "How tacky using profanity to announce a baby. Classless."

Another person added, "Why would you describe your little girl like that? And the profanity is needed because?"

A third wrote, "Why did she have to make things so complicated? Could you not have used better language to announce this? Seems very trashy."

Despite the criticism, the singer did have a supporter who shared, "She's allowed to do whatever she wants. If she wants to swear to announce the birth of her child, she will swear to announce the birth of her child."

The Sk8er Boi singer was last seen in public back in April, departing the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles after a night of partying with friends.

At the time, she was dressed in an oversized black-and-white sweatshirt that looked like a dress, with black boots and fishnet stockings.

The musician was reportedly a surprise performer at the Madison Square Garden nuptials of Taylor Swift, 36, and Travis Kelce, 36, in July.

Her last public relationship was with the rapper Tyga. The two were first romantically linked in February 2023, when they were spotted hugging after dinner at Nobu Los Angeles.

Reports mentioned that the former couple had broken up in June 2023.

A source confirmed to Billboard on June 20, 2023, that the exes had "mutually decided to part ways" and remain "great friends."

A month later, the former pair were spotted chatting in the VIP section of Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on July 1, 2023, as the two performed at the venue.

Then in October 2023, the two artists reportedly split up for good. A source exclusively told PEOPLE that the duo was "totally done" after a brief reunion.

Their relationship came after she and singer/producer Mod Sun ended their engagement.

She and Mod Sun had dated for about two years before he proposed in March 2022.