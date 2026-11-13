Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is under fire after backing Secretary of State Marco Rubio amid reports that his Florida trips to watch his son play college football have cost taxpayers upwards of $1.2million.

The report Leavitt was speaking about, which was released by The Washington Post on Wednesday, November 11, revealed that Rubio has consistently utilized military aircraft to fly to Gainesville, Florida, where his son Anthony competes for the University of Florida Gators. The report indicates Rubio has taken at least 23 trips to Gainesville since assuming office, attending no fewer than 10 football games.

The State Department classified fifteen of these journeys as exclusively personal, while seven combined personal and official business. Based on Defense Department flight rates, the publication calculated the trips cost roughly $1.2million, with the personal excursions representing approximately $770,600. Rubio justified his travel in a statement to the outlet, explaining he wished to maintain support for his family while fulfilling his duties as secretary of state.

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"I have and will continue to try and make it to as many events that are important to me personally and to my family as possible," he said.

Yet it was Leavitt's reaction to the report that rapidly drew scrutiny online. The former White House press secretary, who stepped down from her role to focus on raising her young children before signing on as an on-air contributor at Fox News, took to X to brush off the backlash aimed at Rubio.

"Washington Post confirms Secretary Rubio is a great dad," she wrote.

Her remarks quickly drew criticism, with numerous social media users challenging her defense of the reported expenditures and highlighting the financial struggles many ordinary Americans face when trying to visit their own children. "From their ivory tower they just shove it in the peasants' faces," one person wrote.

Another questioned why Rubio's title should make the reported costs justifiable, writing, "His child is an adult. Most parents with a college athlete can't afford to go to every game. But when Secretary Rubio does it on the taxpayer dime, we're supposed to applaud? I couldn't afford to go to all my daughter's competitions... so out of touch."

A third user appeared to remind Leavitt that she no longer worked in the White House, writing, "Gurl...you don't have to spout b---s---- for the administration anymore. You're free."

Much of the outrage was also directed squarely at Rubio himself, with one social media user branding him a "deadbeat" and another declaring, "He can go to his son's game on his own dime. I'm sick of paying for Trump and his Cabinet officials' entertainment. Greedy Pigs!" The administration has also pushed back against the report, contending that Rubio is obligated to travel via government aircraft due to the nature of his role and the security requirements that come with it.

Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson took aim at the newspaper's reporting, labeling it "moronic" and standing firmly behind the secretary's travel arrangements in an X post.

"The Secretary of State (like POTUS, VP, SecWar, and others) is REQUIRED to use military aircraft to maintain access to secure communications at all times and comply with continuity of government protocols. Secretary Rubio is entirely unapologetic and will continue to attend as many of his family's events as his job allows – that includes his son's football games for his final year of college football.

"Mandated travelers, including Secretary Rubio, reimburse the government for all personal travel. It's moronic to compare the Secretary of State to Pete Buttigieg, who was Transportation Secretary – and not a required user of military aircraft."