On November 3, pop-punk sensation Avril Lavigne announced that she had welcomed her first child.

The Canadian songstress, 42, revealed via Instagram that her “Mini F—-- Princess” had arrived, making a nod to her song Girlfriend. It is unknown who the father of the child is, with Lavigne keeping his identity a mystery. She only offered a hint with a picture of three pairs of Vans sitting atop a skateboard and a photo of the two clasping the baby's finger. Lavigne did not reveal her child's name.

Lavigne has had a storied past with relationships, including Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger and The Hills star Brody Jenner.

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The singer was first publicly tied to Sum 41 vocalist and guitarist Deryck Whibley. The two married in 2006, when Lavigne was 21 years old, but filed for divorce only three years later, citing "irreconcilable differences.”

“I am grateful for our time together, and I am grateful and blessed for our remaining friendship,” shared Lavigne in a public message on her website.

Shortly after her divorce from Whibley was finalized, Lavigne paired up with Brody Jenner, son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson. Lavigne and Jenner got matching tattoos but eventually split in 2012. Jenner, 43, gained recognition for his role in The Hills as well as appearances on his half-siblings' show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The Sk8er Boi musician began a three-year relationship with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger in 2012. The couple met while working on music for Lavigne’s album.

“A romantic relationship blossomed as they spent time writing together,” a friend of Lavigne’s told People at the time.

They became engaged just one month after beginning their relationship, marrying at the Château de la Napoule the following year. They stayed together until September 2015, when Lavigne announced their separation via Instagram ahead of their official divorce.

“It is with [a] heavy heart that Chad and I announce our separation today. Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we've created many unforgettable moments,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

“We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other. To all our family, friends and fans, thank you sincerely for the support,” ends the message.

“I believe in love,” said Lavigne after the split, “I don’t really care so much about [getting married again]. I just care about being in a healthy relationship and just being happy.”

Lavigne then dated Phillip Sarofim, son of billionaire Fayez Shalaby Sarofim. They split by 2020, when she dated indie musician Pete Jones of Jagwar Twin. Jones had opened for Lavigne on tour.

Jones and Lavigne made their debut as a couple at the 2020 Grammys but broke up by 2021.

The pop punk princess was recently tied to singer Mod Sun, but the two split in 2023. They were engaged for less than a year.

She had a brief fling with rapper Tyga, but the relationship ended by October 2023.

Lavigne was seen with TikToker and singer Nate Smith in 2024, but the couple did not last long. It’s unknown who Lavigne is dating now.