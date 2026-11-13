Passengers aboard a capsizing cruise vessel in New Orleans were seen clinging onto the railings and trying to clamber to safety.

Others were being dragged from the 66-degree Fahrenheit (19-degree Celsius) river onto nearby ships as rescue operations are underway after it collided with a much larger tanker ship.

Some passengers were standing near the railing as the other side of the American Heritage listed further into the water. Around 129 passengers were aboard the cruise vessel at the time, according to Port of New Orleans officials.

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The Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck the American Cruise Lines' American Heritage at approximately 12:30 p. m. while the cruise ship was moored at 1350 Port of New Orleans Place.

The American Heritage had docked roughly two hours prior to commence passenger disembarkation, the Port of New Orleans reported.

Emergency response crews have arrived on scene and are conducting rescue and response operations.

"Multiple individuals have been rescued, and search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing," a city spokesperson told ABC News.

"Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders. This remains an active and evolving incident. The number of injuries and the cause of the allision have not yet been confirmed. Additional updates will be provided as information is confirmed," the Port said in a news release.

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Governor Jeff Landry confirmed he has been briefed on the situation and was en route to New Orleans as of 2 p. m.

Mayor Helena Moreno confirmed that several people have been pulled to safety while search-and-rescue missions continue. "Public safety agencies are coordinating response efforts, with the immediate priority being the safety and rescue of those involved. This remains an active and developing incident," Moreno said in a statement.

Video footage spreading across social media platforms captured the cruise vessel tipping over, with passengers scrambling over guardrails to escape the rising water.

"Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved. We will share more information as it becomes available," American Cruise Lines said in a statement.

"We are in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities," the statement added.

In the wake of the incident, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced the temporary suspension of ferry operations across the Mississippi River, urging commuters to seek alternative transportation options.

Authorities have launched an investigation to establish what led to the collision.