A nationwide ground stop is in place Friday for airports across the U.S., plunging hundreds of flights into chaos.

The Air Traffic Control System Command Center issued a nationwide ground stop notice on Friday, November 13. Air Traffic Control app ATC published audio of a Minneapolis Air Traffic Controller confirming a nationwide ground stop. "All we've gotten so far... is just a quick strip printed out saying all aircraft at all airports are ground stopped until 22Z for a nationwide outage," the controller said, in one post.

The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded all flights in the US. The body said this was because of "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety." In an alert, the agency said: "DUE TO EXTRAORDINARY CIRCUMSTANCES AND FOR REASONS OF SAFETY. ATTENTION ALL AIRCRAFT OPERATORS, BY ORDER OF THE FEDERAL AVIATION COMMAND CENTER ALL AIRPORTS ARE GROUND STOPPED. ALL DEPARTING TRAFFIC SHOULD REMAIN GROUND STOPPED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. INBOUND INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS WILL BE MANAGED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS."

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The U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that there was a nationwide ground stop caused by a "communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers." He also added that the matter is being investigated by FAA technicians, and the department will provide "immediate updates" when they have them.

This is only the second nationwide ground stop ever imposed by the FAA since 9/11. There was another ground stop in 2023 when a pilot notification system went down.

Prior to this happening, the White House and Department of Transportation had asked for Congress to approve a further $30.1 billion to upgrade the United States airports and air traffic control system, per Reuters.

Last July, Congress had approved $12.5 billion. The funds were intended to upgrade air traffic operations and hire more controllers, following complaints about airport congestion, flight delays, and technology problems.

The breakdown of the $30.1 billion request from White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is $10.1 billion for air traffic control modernization, including $7.2 billion for a common automation platform and controller workstations and $2 billion for cloud computing.

This investment is critical to complete the modernization of our national airspace - delivering a resilient telecommunications backbone for air traffic controllers, modern hardware and software, state-of-the-art control towers, and world-class airport infrastructure, " Vought and Duffy both wrote to lawmakers.

The nationwide outcome comes as the FAA was rolling out a new AI system, Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART, to manage air traffic. SMART is said to control "diverse data streams" involving "weather patterns, flight paths, arrival/departure statistics, and controller staffing metrics," per the Department of Transportation.

The AI system also analyzes airline schedules, airport capacity, airspace conditions, and operational constraints to "predict traffic flows and identify potential conflicts before they occur," per DOT.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin addressed the issue in a news conference at the White House. He labeled the incident as a "crisis" caused by a communications issue, but asserted, "this isn't another 9/11."

Mullin told reporters, "Everybody is safe and there is no reason for concern."

In response to a question about the possibility of a cyber attack, the government official said, "You make that assumption, but that's not known. We will restore the communications, get all the flights on the ground and return to normal operations."

Mullin additionally refuted the idea that the outage is connected to the Microsoft system crash earlier on Friday that created chaos globally. "I don't see any reason to connect to the two. These are separate issues," he said.

Mullin also noted that he wouldn't rule out any possible causes such as a hack or AI-related cause: "You just can't rule out anything at this point. We’re going through that process."