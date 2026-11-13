The Sedgwick County district attorney has announced that no charges will be brought against the driver behind the deadly Stryker Sports Complex crash.

On Oct. 17, a 34-year-old mother of three plowed her Chevrolet truck into a youth soccer game at the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast Wichita, Kansas. 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer and 6-year-old Cole Adrian were pronounced dead at the scene, while 10 other bystanders ranging from five to 68 years old were injured during the incident.

Several weeks after the unnamed driver was released from police custody, DA Marc Bennett announced on Thursday that she will not face any charges. “This is not a crime, and I cannot charge this driver with a crime,” Bennett said.

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From approximately 2:36 to 3:22 p.m. on the day of the tragedy, the driver slept in her truck as it was parked in a west-facing stall lined up with the soccer field. Her 14-year-old child put up a sunshade while an 11-year-old also sat in the vehicle.

Then at 3:25 p.m., Sedgwick County Emergency Communications received a flurry of 911 calls reporting that a truck had driven onto the field while the game was being played.

Once the truck was finally brought to a halt, an off-duty Dodge City officer noticed that the seat was reclined all the way down.

According to Bennett, the driver was fully cooperative with officers and investigators, who conducted nearly 50 interviews with witnesses and found no impairing substances in her blood system or the car.

With the evidence available, Bennett acknowledged that there wasn’t enough to conclude that the driver intentionally committed a crime.

“If she was asleep with the car in park and somehow inadvertently, while she was sleeping, the car was thrown into gear. I don't have a mental state. There was no crime there,” he said.

“There is no path forward to criminal culpability for her. The only consideration that I have is if she left it in park.”

Kansas law doesn’t recognize negligent homicide as a criminal offense, with vehicular homicide — defined as the “killing of [a] human being committed while operating an airplane, automobile, motorboat, etc., in a manner which creates an unreasonable risk of injury to another person or property of another, and which constitutes a material deviation from the standard of carebeing” — the only offense that Bennett could’ve charged the driver with.

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But Bennett argued that the driver’s actions didn’t fall under the official definition of a “reckless act” under Kansas law. “There are no facts uncovered by this investigation to suggest this was an intentional act. There are no facts to conclude that this was a knowing act,” he said.

“There are no facts in this case uncovered to conclude that this was a reckless act, as that term is defined by Kansas law, not as understood in common parlance as we talk about it in our daily lives.

“But conscious disregard. I cannot prove she consciously disregarded a tremendous risk to the people on that field.”