Following the official announcement of his commitment to Florida State, Charlie Woods, the son of the 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, received high praise from his new golf coach.

To mark the milestone, the young golf prodigy attended a signing ceremony at his high school surrounded by friends and family. The event served as a family reunion, bringing together his father, an 82-time PGA Tour winner, and his mother, Elin Nordegren, following their widely publicized divorce, to celebrate the young Woods' accomplishment.

The current high-school senior will play alongside Miles Russell, who’s made a name for himself as a standout prodigy after he played in the 2026 U.S. Open and made the cut.

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Woods issued a brief statement, noting how he "cannot wait to get started" at the University. Trey Jones will coach him as a Seminole, and he had high praise for the youngster while speaking to Golf Channel.

"He might have the best balance and rhythm of any player I've coached," Jones said. "The way his body moves and the club, it looks super easy and slow."

Jones pointed out Woods' innate gift for creating clubhead speed, emphasizing that it is an unteachable trait.

"Just like you can't coach a 100mph baseball or a 4.2 40 [yard dash]," said Jones. "He really enjoys and knows how to take speed off, which is super rare for a 17-year-old.

"So he can sit there with a back pin and pitching wedge and hit it."

Speaking last year, Stanford product and legendary golfer Tiger Woods said the recruitment process was very different from anything he had ever faced.

"It's fun to be a part of the process with Charlie and go through it and see the opportunities he has that he has created for himself by playing better, places he could play, wants to play, ultimately will decide where he wants to go play," he said.

During a stellar 2025 season, Charlie achieved major milestones, securing his first AJGA tournament victory, winning the high school state championship, and tying for ninth place at the Boys' Junior PGA.

"It's been very different," said Tiger. "The recruiting process now, you have cell phones, we didn't have cell phones. We had written letters that would show up in the mailbox. It was like, 'Oh my God, I got a letter.'

"It's just very different how fast coaches can communicate with the family members and the players they're trying to recruit, it's just a different world. Not saying it's good or bad, it's just different."