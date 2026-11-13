Taylor Swift is returning to her roots. The pop superstar is set to take the stage at the 2026 CMA Awards happening on November 18. This marks her first performance at the annual awards ceremony in over a decade.

The billionaire pop sensation, 36, last performed at the CMA Awards in 2013, where she famously performed an acoustic version of Red with Alison Krauss and Vince Gill.

The Love Story songstress is the latest performer to be added to the lineup of musicians taking the stage at the 60th CMA Awards, including Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Cody Johnson, Tucker Wetmore, Tim McGraw, Zach Top and The Red Clay Strays.

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The Cruel Summer singer is also nominated at the highly-anticipated ceremony for Single of the Year for "I Knew It, I Knew You," her original song for Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5."

As fans count down to the night with bated breath, Mary Elizabeth Elkordy, President and Founder of Elkordy Global Strategies, a New York-based PR and communications firm, weighed in on Taylor's choice to return to the CMA Awards stage years after pivoting to pop music.

“Taylor Swift knows exactly what she’s doing when it comes to her brand. She’s spent nearly two decades reinventing herself, but what’s interesting about this move is that she’s going back to where it all started," Elkordy said, adding that the pop megastar doesn't need the CMA Awards to stay relevant.

“She’s already one of the biggest stars in the world. But there’s something incredibly powerful about returning to your roots, especially when you have millions of fans who have grown up alongside you," she told The Mirror US.

The expert dubbed Taylor Swift's return to the CMA Awards stage as "a smart move."

“She’s tapping into nostalgia, reconnecting with her original fan base and reminding newer fans of the country music career that started it all. And she’s doing it without having to announce an entirely new direction for her music," she said.

She further explained that the "strongest brands know how to evolve without losing sight of what made people connect with them in the first place.

"Taylor has mastered that. Sometimes the smartest reinvention isn’t about doing something new. It’s about reminding people where you came from."

Needless to say, Swifties were thrilled to learn the news. Someone wrote on Reddit, "Ykw, it’s been a while since she last performed in an awards show; I’m very interested to watch."

Another person chimed in, "Truth be told..I am rooting for that, but honestly I believe she will perform IKIIKY -- although a song from her debut era would be awesome."

The 60th annual CMA Awards will air live on ABC and Disney+ on Wednesday, November 18, and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.