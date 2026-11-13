Noah Eagle paid tribute to Mike Tirico after the veteran sent him helpful notes ahead of his impromptu Sunday Night Football debut.

Last week, the final game of the Sunday slate was the Chicago Bears’ tight win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. However, while Tirico is widely regarded as the voice of Sunday Night Football on NBC, he was not on the call.

The 59-year-old suffered from a “health issue,” ensuring he had to step away, with Eagle replacing him in the booth. The move marked Eagle’s Sunday Night Football debut, partnering veteran color commentator Cris Collinsworth on the call.

• Mason Taylor ready to follow Hall of Fame family members and build his own Jets legacy

• NFL star Sam Hartman confirmed for dating show 'The Bachelor' despite football commitments

Tirico has been partnered with Collinsworth as the full-time broadcast duo for NBC Sunday Night Football since 2022, after he took over the lead play-by-play role from Al Michaels. On this occasion, Eagle stepped up - and the absentee hugely helped him out.

When asked what the preparation was like on such a short turnaround, Eagle told Awful Announcing: “A lot of credit to Mike Tirico as well, because he sent me what he had already done through the week. So I got to at least see that, which I thought was very helpful, seeing where he was laying things out.”

Eagle also talked highly of the rest of the NBC team, adding: “I really just approached it like, okay, look, I can’t do a standard week’s worth of work. And so as a result of that, I’m not going to overly stress, I’m just going to do my game tonight, and then I’m going to do as much as I can leading up on Sunday.

“More than anything, when I got there on Sunday, just hearing from Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark, and Rob Hyland, the producer, and Drew Esocoff, the director, and getting their deep dive on the game, that was probably the most helpful thing for me.

“Just getting an understanding of what they saw through the week in all of their meetings that I obviously wasn’t a part of.

“And then the other part of this is that I had charts made up Saturday once I found out I was gonna do this.

“My statistician, Josh Zaleznik, went to FedEx and printed them and then brought them to me, because I was still in college mode, finishing all my stuff for Notre Dame-Miami. That was super helpful for me as well, just to save some time.”

It may have been his first appearance on Sunday Night Football, but Eagle has been on the call for other marquee games and matchups. He has called select NBC and Peacock NFL games since 2023, including a late-season Pittsburgh Steelers–Cincinnati Bengals matchup and the NFL's first-ever game in Brazil in 2024.

Eagle also served as the play-by-play voice for NBC's Saturday Wild Card playoff game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in January 2024.

Tirico is expected to return for Sunday Night Football on Nov. 15, when the 6-2 Bengals host the 6-2 Steelers in an AFC North showdown at Paycor Stadium.