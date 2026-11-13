World Series champion Jake Bauers is taking his talents back to the AL East after securing a megadeal from the Yankees’ bitter rival — just weeks after Brewers manager Pat Murphy warned him about rejoining the Bronx Bombers.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Bauers and the Boston Red Sox agreed to terms on a four-year, $58 million contract following his postseason heroics. The 31-year-old played a pivotal role during the Brewers’ four-game sweep of the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, batting .286 with a home run and six RBIs en route to being named series MVP.

It wasn’t long ago that Murphy poked fun at the massive payday awaiting Bauers, who caught the final out in Milwaukee’s 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the World Series.

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Once Bauers presented Murphy with the historic ball on the field, the 67-year-old quipped: "You're going to be a rich f-----. Just remember when you were on that horses--- Yankees team and you guys were all playing for yourself?

“Just remember, say, 'This is the way we used to do it.'"

Bauers struggled during his lone season under the bright lights of the Big Apple, hitting .202 with 12 home runs and 95 strikeouts over 84 games with the Yankees in 2023.

The underwhelming stat line was a far cry from his stellar performance in the 2026 regular season, during which he slashed .266/.389/.484 while posting career-highs in home runs (26), RBIs (86) and OPS (.874).

Though Bauers heeded Murphy’s caution about returning to the Yankees, the skipper nonetheless felt bad about his unsubtle dig at New York.

While making an appearance on the New York Post's The Show, Murphy revealed that he personally apologized to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman upon finding out that his comments to Bauers were leaked.

"I called Brian Cashman right away when I heard [my comments] got out," said Murphy, who admitted that he was unaware Bauers was "on a hot mic" during their brief conversation.

"I tried to explain that I wasn't talking about the 2026 Yankees. I was just referring to the teams with a lot of money that sign a lot of players that sometimes end up not being that 'Little Engine that Could,' so to speak —more of a high expectation, 'I gotta get mine.' I regret saying it."

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According to Murphy, he and Bauers would frequently joke about the hefty contract waiting on his doorstep in the offseason.

"After every celebration, I'd shake his hand and I'd say, 'You rich so-and-so, you're going to leave us,'" Murphy recalled

"We're not going to be able to pay you. You're going to leave us, and you're going to forget all about how we did things. ... I would just give him this rhetoric every time."