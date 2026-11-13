President Donald Trump shockingly praised Democrat Scott Colom, who will become the first Black senator in Mississippi since the Civil War Reconstruction era.

The president heaped praise on Colom during an appearance on Stephen A. Smith's "Straight Shooter" podcast. "I don’t know the gentleman, but I give him credit. I heard it the other day, where I had a rally there, and we had lines that went 10 miles long, and he campaigned on that line, telling everybody on the line what a good job he did," said Trump.

"I give him a lot of credit for that." Colom won the tight race against incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith on Wednesday after local officials spent days processing absentee and provisional ballots.

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Colom's campaign capitalized on the electorate's growing discontent with the economy.

The rally Trump spoke about took place in Corinth, Mississippi, last month, when the president traveled there to campaign for Hyde-Smith. During the event, Trump slammed Colom as a "Marxist radical," a "fake," and a "shameless phony who pretends to be a moderate."

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Meanwhile, Colom walked along the lineup of Trump supporters waiting to get into the rally, introduced himself, and asked about their concerns. The move sparked widespread attention, stealing the spotlight from the president's actions in a state that Republicans were expected to win easily.

It also aligned with Colom's strategy throughout the campaign: criticizing Trump's policies, especially the war in Iran that has driven up gas prices and tariffs that have hurt Mississippi farmers, without taking personal jabs at the president or his supporters.

Colom tried to portray Hyde-Smith as a nonentity in Washington, while promising to look out for the interests of the people in his state.

Trump has maintained that Republicans lost the midterm elections because he was not on the ballot, despite telling voters on many occasions to pretend that he was.

Vice President JD Vance blamed the war in Iran for the massive loss by the GOP, writing on X. "The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night."

"But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there." While Trump and Vance seemed to agree that the war cost their party the election, they disagreed over whether the war was worth it.

"He was right. Other than one thing. He should have made one other statement, one which I think is very important. If you had it to do again, would you do it again? The answer is yes," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport.

"This, historically, for history, will go down as one of the best things we ever did because if they [Iran] ever had a nuclear weapon, they would blow up the world. You know why? Cause they’re crazy."