PGA Tour professional Billy Horschel honored legendary golf commentator Dan Hicks, who passed away following an acute illness, by sharing a moving story about him.

Hicks, the longtime NBC Sports broadcaster, passed away at age 64, as confirmed by his wife, ESPN presenter Hannah Storm. The sudden death shocked the sports community, with tributes pouring in for the well-known golf, football, and Olympic voice.

Tiger Woods issued an emotional tribute on Friday, calling Hicks a "great friend" both in and away from golf. Horschel also shared his sentiment, though his association with Hicks was extremely personal, with the announcer showing support through a period of addiction.

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"Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness. He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many," Hicks' wife wrote in a post to X. "His loss is immeasurable."

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Dan Hicks, a respected voice in sports broadcasting and husband of ESPN anchor Hannah Storm.

"Hannah is a cherished member of the ESPN family, and our hearts are with her, their three daughters and all who knew and loved Dan, including his NBC colleagues, during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences and stand alongside Hannah and her family."

Jordan Spieth and Horschel both paid tributes, as the longtime golf commentator was one of the most recognizable voices in American sports broadcasting. He spent decades covering the PGA Tour and golf's biggest events for NBC Sports.

Following the opening round of the Austin Championship, Horschel shared how Hicks sent a personal note of encouragement after the golfer and his wife, Brittany, openly discussed her stay in rehabilitation and struggle with alcohol addiction.

"Through the years we've exchanged messages and everything," a sad Horschel said.

"I remember he sent me a beautiful message, I think shortly after my wife and I talked about her addiction to alcohol and her being in rehab. His wife, Hannah, is an unbelievable woman herself. Those are sportscaster royalty right there, and what they've both done in their careers."

Horschel then continued and honored his legacy. "It's tough to think that at 64 years old that he's no longer going to be with us, he's no longer going to be on NBC, the voice of NBC golf calling shots and giving his beautiful -- just what he's done and the way he covered golf and the way he called it," said Horschel.

Since 2000, Hicks served as the lead play-by-play announcer for PGA Tour coverage on NBC Sports.

Throughout his tenure, he anchored the network's broadcasts for premier tournaments, including the U.S. Open, The Open Championship, the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup, and the U.S. Women's Open.