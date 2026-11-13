Justin Thomas' two major victories were mocked by Wyndham Clark, who argued that his own U.S. Open titles carried greater significance.

Clark earned his second U.S. Open title at Shinnecock Hills this year on Long Island in front of a brutal New York crowd, as fans were yelling ‘get in the bunker’ when he made contact with his golf ball before the 32-year-old reigned victorious.

During an interview with golf reporter Dan Rapaport, the American expressed his perspective when asked if he believed his pair of U.S. Open victories held more weight than Thomas' two PGA Championship titles. “Oh, 100 percent,” Clark replied.

• Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in total agreement about state of DP World Tour Championship course

• Patrick Reed's Race to Dubai hopes go up in smoke as Rory McIlroy leaves him in the dust

Following his explanation of why he considers the tournament more prestigious, the two-time U.S. Open champion delivered a slight jab at his fellow major winner.

“I mean, you know, nothing bad against PGA, but, you know, the US Open is the hardest one to win. For an American, it's the pinnacle. So, JT's got to get on mine and Brooks' [Koepka] level, for sure.”

Koepka has five major titles, all coming in a quick time frame. He won the 2017 U.S. Open, 2018 U.S. Open, 2018 PGA Championship, 2019 PGA Championship, and the 2023 PGA Championship.

“But I will take a PGA any time. I want to kind of diversify my portfolio,” continued Clark.

While Thomas, a fan favorite on the PGA Tour, holds 16 career victories to Clark's six, he also boasts a superior historical record. The former World No. 1 reached the top ranking in 2018, while Clark peaked at No. 3 in 2024.

Clark had a breakout 2026 season, in which he earned three victories, including a major and a FedEx Cup playoff win in St. Louis.

The joking criticism aimed at Thomas coincides with their upcoming matchup in the Skins Game. The popular event returned to television on Black Friday last year following a hiatus since 2008, featuring four PGA Tour golfers vying for a $4 million prize purse in a high-stakes yet friendly format.

Scheduled for Nov. 27 at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, this year's Skins Game will stream live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The marquee field features a star-studded lineup of Thomas, Clark, Koepka, and rising star Jackson Koivun.

During the 2025 event, Keegan Bradley walked away with $2.1 million, Tommy Fleetwood secured $1.7 million, and Shane Lowry claimed a single skin worth $200,000.

Xander Schauffele ended up empty-handed with zero dollars.