Another celebrity has come forward about their experience with Russell Brand, disclosing an unsettling message they received from the disgraced comedian and actor. Brand was this week handed a prison sentence exceeding 10 years after being convicted of rape and sexual assault.

The allegations initially surfaced in a 2023 documentary. Following the trial and sentencing, footage of the star's past conduct has been spreading across the internet, with many voicing concern about his interactions during the peak of his entertainment career.

UK DJ and radio presenter Jo Whiley is the latest public figure to recount such an experience with Russell Brand, sharing that a message she received from the star continues to make her "shudder".

The 61-year-old disclosed on her podcast, Dig It, that Brand left her a written note following an interview she conducted with him. She told her co-host Zoe Ball: "I've got a show book; people sign my book when they come on the show.

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"I've got a signature from Russell, and it just refers to me as a MILF. I keep looking at the bookshelf; it's like it's burning a hole in my bookshelf at the moment.", reports the Express.

"I'm going to have to tear the page out and burn it; I really am. It just makes me shudder. It makes me shudder."

The acronym MILF stands for Mother I'd Like to F---. Delivering his sentence to Brand this week, Mr Justice Bennathan characterized the star as a "sexual predator".

Brand was convicted last Thursday of raping a woman in 2009 and sexually assaulting three female TV and radio workers between 2004 and 2009.

He received nine years for raping a 21-year-old fan he encountered following one of his Hammersmith Apollo performances in 2009, nine months for sexually assaulting a woman at a London bar in 2004, 18 months for sexually assaulting a woman at the Choice FM studios in London in 2005, and eight months for sexually assaulting a Channel 4 employee in 2009.

During sentencing, the judge stated Brand had delivered a "series of lies" and displayed "staggering arrogance". He addressed Brand directly: "Your status protected you until 2023, when journalists collected and published the allegations that were broadcast as a Channel 4 documentary and in articles in The Times newspaper.

"Those public declarations that you were a sex offender empowered a number of women to come forward and tell their stories of your activities many years before. I now have to sentence you for the crimes you committed against four women between 2004 and 2009."

Several celebrities have previously spoken out about Russell Brand's conduct. In 2023, it came to light that Brand was removed from the Comedy Central series, Roast Battle, following co-star Katherine Ryan's accusation that he was a "sexual predator" during filming.

Production insiders told Deadline that Ryan "turned the heat" on Brand, though the exchange was cut from the broadcast version.