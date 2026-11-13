Johnny Depp made his return to the silver screen as the titular character in Ti West's new adaptation of Charles Dickens' 1843 novella A Christmas Carol.

'Ebenezer' hit theaters on Friday, November 13, marking the once-beloved star's mainstream Hollywood return since his high-profile defamation battle with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 40, who publicly accused him of domestic violence during their 15-month marriage. Depp won the case, with Heard being found liable on all three counts of defamation, seeing the actor awarded $10.4million in damages. This was reduced to $8.4million after Heard's single $2milion counterclaim win.

Ebenezer also stars Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Tramell Tillman, and Sir Ian McKellen.

While there have been countless adaptations and interpretations of A Christmas Carol, Ebenezer does not stray too far from the original text. The fact that this film, one of the first releases since David Ellison's historic Skydance acquisition, was made at all raises the question: Who exactly is this for?

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Ebenezer is a vanity project at best, and at worst, a thinly veiled, heavy-handed attempt at a visual metaphor that leaves the viewer practically concussed by how hard it hits you over the head.

Director West, known for his stylized horror trilogy (X, Pearl, and Maxxxine), never fully commits to the film's horror elements. With predictable jump scares that fall flat and a heavy reliance on tropes and clichés, Ebenezer lacks the vision and style of West's previous works. The tone is confused and uninspired, and, like its Gothic Victorian-era setting, has absolutely nothing timely to say.

With a PG-13 rating, Ebenezer is not scary enough for horror fans and ultimately too dark for children. It also lacks the warmth, catharsis, and — most importantly — rewatchability of a Christmas classic.

Depp's performance as the Christmas-hating cheapskate is equally drab, wearing prosthetics that resemble a Spirit Halloween version of Danny DeVito's Penguin from Batman Returns. The 63-year-old's performance is hesitant and lacks the signature idiosyncrasies and on-screen je ne se qois that made him one of the most successful character actors in Hollywood history.

Instead, he appears to be phoning it in, and his uncertainty over his bizarre character choices is palpable to a seasoned Depp viewer. He teeters wildly between being an antisocial miser and a pratfalling buffoon. The film cannot decide whether its titular character is a bumbling fool or a cutthroat villain, muddling the movie's message and molding it into Depp's own personal mea culpa manifesto.

Ebenezer, penned by Nathaniel Halpern, also includes some eyebrow-raising moments, including portraying the poor and downtrodden as dishonest thieves and charitable organizations as scam institutions designed to steal from the rich to line their own pockets.

Throughout the film, we are told that Ebenezer is motivated by regret and the error of his ways, but he only really changes after he sees his hoarded fortune and earthly possessions looted and redistributed following his death.

The character is a nauseatingly obvious placeholder for Depp, who is on his own redemption journey in Hollywood. This is made most glaringly evident by Ebenezer's monologue at the climax of the film, in which he looks directly at the audience and pleads for forgiveness.

Depp, without even a hint of irony, delivers lines like, "I beg of you, grant me the grace to prove that I am no longer the man I once was," "I was once good, and I know I can be again," and "Allow me my redemption. I am not the man I was. I promise you things will be different."'

The end of Ebenezer, which was scored by the loud snoring of a man who had fallen asleep midway through the screening, falls flat and fails to deliver the spirit of Christmas that should be the lifeblood of the story, but instead frames Ebenezer as a completely changed man, and not one who still needs to work on himself and unpack the past traumas that made him hate the holiday in the first place.

The film, which had an estimated $50 million marketing budget, propped the film up as Depp's big comeback, using the tagline, "He brought us Jack Sparrow, Edward Scissorhands and the Mad Hatter. This November, the master of misfits returns," as the camera pans in on Depp, who says, "It's good to be back," making it clear that Ebenezer is a placeholder for Depp.

Despite his position that Heard's allegations of domestic abuse made him persona non grata in Hollywood, Depp has been continuing to work, self-financing multiple projects before starring in the big-budget holiday production, albeit taking a major pay cut with a measly $5 million salary.

Ultimately, Ebenezer is an obvious and desperate attempt to relaunch the career of someone who was once one of Hollywood's most sought-after faces, who, much like Ebenezer Scrooge, is now scrambling to appease the ghosts of his past, present, and future in Hollywood.

I still prefer The Muppets Christmas Carol.

Ebenezer is now playing in theaters.