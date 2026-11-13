AnnaSophia Robb is not apologizing for "traumatizing" people and their childhoods.

Appearing on The Few Barrymore Show on Wednesday, November 11, AnnaSophia, 32, reflected on the Bridge to Terabithia film. Drew Barrymore, 51, had mentioned how her former co-star Josh Hutcherson made a video about how people come up to him to say they've "traumatized their childhoods" with the 2007 fantasy film.

Then Drew inquired what was it about that film that people are so "tremendously" affected by and how that movie deals with big themes. AnnaSophia agreed and noted the theme of death. Bridge of Terabithia is a film adaption of the eponymous 1977 novel by Katherine Paterson and follows two children who create a magical fantasy world (Terabithia) to cope with their troubled reality.

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"People walk up to me all the time, and they're like, 'We cried in the movie theater, and you traumatized me in childhood,'" the former child star said, "Will I apologize? No."

"I think it's healthy like I think it's so beautiful to have films, especially for kids, that tackles real world things. It deals with fantasy and imagination and friendship and hardship at home and not fitting in and finding your best friend and then losing that," AnnaSophia added.

The I Play Rocky star went on to say that the author ended up writing the book because her son's best friend "died unexpectedly."

"So she wrote this book for him, to try to explain, 'Why do bad things happen to good people?' Which is just such a gift to generations," AnnaSophia elaborated.

She shared how being a part of the project was so special to her as she was a fan of the book. After AnnaSophhia read the book, she wrote a book letter to the producers because she "loved" it. She explained that's how she got in the movie.

Drew seemed delighted by that anecdote, saying that it "was meant to be." AnnaSophia agreed that it was meant to be.

Bridge of Terabithia was directed by Gábor Csupó, in his directorial debut, from a screenplay by David L. Paterson and Jeff Stockwell. David L. Paterson is the son of the author, Katherine, and the book is inspired by him losing his best friend when he was eight.

The main cast included Robert Patrick, Zooey Deschanel, Bailee Madison, and Kate Butler. The film made $137.6 million worldwide. At the 29th Young Artist Awards, the film won all five awards it was nominated for, including acting awards for AnnaSophia and Josh.