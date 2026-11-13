Actor Christian Cousins’ shared a haunting comment to his social media before his death.

Cousins, whose passing was shared via Instagram by his brother Jonas Roeser in late October, was 43 years old. Prior to his death, the Kindergarten Cop star had posted a harrowing comment about his health. In response to a January 2025 Facebook selfie, in which Cousins is smiling widely, one user wrote, “That’s a great picture!”

“Not terrible for 41 and barely healthy cuz! Lol,” replied the late actor, who retired from acting in 1995. Cousins “had been very sick with liver disease,” explained Roeser in his post.

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Roeser shared a touching photo of Cousins and his twin Joseph as young boys dressed in tuxedos. In the post’s caption, he wrote that he “grew up watching them on television.”

“But those roles are only a small part of how I’ll remember Christian. He was a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams,” added Roeser. He explained that he did not connect with the twins until he was in college and that the three are related through their biological father. Roeser grew up in Washington while Joseph and Christian were born and raised in California.

“It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying,” Roeser continued.

“Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace. You are my brother and you will be missed,” finished the touching message.

The comment section was peppered with responses from friends, family and followers, who all expressed their condolences and fondness for the late Christians.

Cousins had retired from the film industry prior to his passing, with his last credited role being in 1995’s Twin Sitters. He pivoted his career into becoming an executive for a furniture company and co-owning a CBD business.

Cousins and his twin Joseph had an impressive career as child actors. The two shared the starring role of Dominic in Kindergarten Cop with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The brothers got their start with the show HIghway to Heaven before acting on Knots Landing for five years.

In a 2020 discussion about Kindergarten Cop, Cousins credited himself as only “one half of the enterprise that made the character Dominic,” nodding to his twin.

Cousins further revealed that he wasn’t aware of the “significance” of being cast as Dominic.

Joseph continued acting for a few years after his brother, taking on roles in Knots Landing: Back to the Cul-de-Sac and The Best of Dr. Seuss. His last credited role was in 2000.