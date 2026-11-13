A survivor of Wednesday’s Brooklyn building collapse that killed eight people and injured 18, tearfully recalled how she was traumatized as her apartment collapsed while she slept.

Through tears, the survivor recalled the “indescribable” feelings of being alive after eight people died when the apartment building, located at 1321 Flatbush Ave, collapsed into a construction pit adjacent to it.

“I am alive; we were alive; I was right there,” she said, sobbing during a somber press conference Friday morning at the Flatbush YMCA.

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“We didn’t deserve this; we didn’t bother these people; they killed us,” the survivor said.

“This was a very traumatic experience seeing everything crumble right in front of us,” her husband, who identified himself as James Alexander Williams, said.

The survivor said she took the day off work while Williams went to work.

She said she tried to fall asleep because she had a headache, and turned off her lights.

She recalled hearing a loud “thump,” and when she opened her eyes, “there was just light everywhere.”

“I got up; I couldn’t believe I was seeing outside,” she said.

She frantically called Williams, who said he “dropped everything” and raced home to her after she showed him on a video call what had happened.

She said that she could not adjust to the disruption of the construction site right next to the building, describing how she’d be “traumatized” by the noise.

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“During this whole time, these people were demolishing or whatever next door to us. It was traumatizing…you’d hear that thump… in your soul, whether it was five o'clock or in the morning, you would try to get used to it, but it wasn’t normal," she said.

“I kept saying to my neighbors and my husband, 'something was wrong,'” she added, recalling the construction.

Tears streamed down the woman's face as she said that as she was rescued by first responders, she could see her neighbors “already dead.”

The individuals who died in the building collapse were identified Thursday.

NYPD identified the victims as Nicole Daniela Salvada Rodriguez, 9, Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, 31, Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, 10, Barry Mamadou, 23, and Ndiaye Mamadou, 31, according to CBS. They were residents of the building that collapsed.

The other three victims, Gabriel Siguencia, 22, lived in the Bronx; Edgar Sapon, 26, lived in Hell's Kitchen; and Jose Luis Caguana Cosquillo, 26, lived in Bushwick.