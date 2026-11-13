Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman is set to appear on The Bachelor despite his ongoing NFL career.

On Friday, Hartman joined Good Morning America with a football in one hand and a rose in the other, confirming his involvement in the reality dating show, which is set to air its Season 30. Hartman’s NFL career has been stop-and-start since he concluded a productive time in college, during which he starred for both Wake Forest and Notre Dame.

Hartman enjoyed a long college football career but was one of the biggest stars to not hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Commanders signed him as an undrafted free agent, having also spent the second overall pick on LSU’s Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

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He has been a part of the Commanders setup ever since, bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad. The 27-year-old is currently in his third year with Washington as a member of the practice squad, sitting fifth on the quarterback depth chart - and he has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game, which gives him greater flexibility than a starting quarterback.

Hartman will be the star of the new season of The Bachelor, which means filming the reality series could collide with his NFL career. Practice squad players are free to sign with any team or step away without the heavy contractual restrictions of a long-term starting deal.

If Washington makes a deep playoff run into January 2027, Hartman would need to balance practice squad duties with early production. If not, he will be free to spend his time trying to become a reality star.

Season 30 of The Bachelor begins airing on March 21, 2027, just over one month after Super Bowl LXI concludes the 2026 NFL season. This aligns with the NFL's quiet spring period before voluntary offseason workouts and organized team activities begin in April and May.

While the broadcast occurs in the offseason, filming for the hit ABC show typically takes place months prior to the premiere. There is a rough 2- to 3-month gap between the final rose ceremony wrapping and the season premiere airing, which could overlap with Hartman’s NFL career.

However, according to the Commanders themselves, he will be "looking for love this offseason," indicating that primary production is expected to ramp up once the NFC East franchise’s season concludes.

In his Good Morning America appearance, Hartman acknowledged his hesitation at the project. “Honestly, at first, I was like 'no way,’” Hartman admitted. “The connotation of it − I don't know.”

He outlined how conversations with host Jesse Palmer allowed him to come around to the idea: “He kind of gave me the insight, what it is, what it's not. I’m excited but also very nervous... I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl.

“Thirty [women] is going to be pretty tough. My teammates were there giving me some advice on the plane ride back, so [I'm] probably not going to listen to anybody on that.”

Hartman is behind Daniels, veteran backup Marcus Mariota, and rookie third-stringer Athan Kaliakmanis on the Commanders depth chart. On Thursday Night Football, Washington sealed a clutch 24-21 win over the New York Giants to move to 3-5-1 and keep their season alive.