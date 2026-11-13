Avril Lavigne disclosed that she is a new mother.

The 42-year-old singer shared the unexpected news that she has welcomed a baby girl with an unknown man. Avril posted on her Instagram with the announcement on Friday, November 13. She captioned the post, "Our Mini F---ing Princess has arrived," with a series of emojis: a pink bow, a crown, a baby bottle and a pink heart.

The sweet carousel included three photos: Avril and her mystery man's hands holding their baby's hand, the Complicated artist cradling her newborn child who was in a cheetah print outfit with a matching headband, a photo of three pairs of checkered Vans sneakers on a skateboard, her unknown partner and their new child.

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The news was a surprise to many as Avril was last publicly seen in April, departing the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles after a night of partying with friends.

At the time, she was dressed in a oversized black and white sweatshirt that looked like a dress with black boots and fishnet stockings.

Avril was reportedly a surprise performer at the Madison Square Garden nuptials of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in July. It was also reported that the songwriter was the winner of a Chanel Bag in their wedding raffle.

The last public relationship that Avril was in was with the rapper Tyga. The two were first romantically linked in February 2023 when they were spotted hugging after having dinner at Nobu Los Angeles together.

Their February sighting came days before Avril and singer/producer Mod Sun ended their engagement. She and Mod Sun dated for about two years and he had proposed in March 2022.

Avril and Tyga made their public debut at Paris Fashion Week in March of that year when they were photographed smooching at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party. The two went Instagram official when Tyga posted photos of their time in Paris.

There were reports that Avril and Tyga had broken up in June 2023. A source confirmed to Billboard on June 20, 2023, that duo had "mutually decided to part ways" and remain "great friends."

Then Avril and Tyga reunited a month later as they were spotted attending a Fourth of July party at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

The former pair were also seen chatting in the VIP section of Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on July 1, 2023 as the two performed at the venue.

Then in October 2023, Avril and Tyga reportedly split up for good. A source exclusively told PEOPLE that they are "totally done" after a brief reunion.