The Baltimore Ravens confirmed that Lamar Jackson will miss at least six weeks - and the two-time MVP quarterback could be out for up to 10 weeks, placing his season in danger.

In Week 8, Jackson returned from a three-game absence with an ankle injury to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. However, he lasted just one snap before suffering another setback, with the 29-year-old appearing to injure his throwing hand after making contact with a Bills pass rusher.

Jackson was quickly ruled out with a thumb injury and returned to the sideline wearing a cast on his right hand. The Ravens’ quarterback situation swiftly went from bad to worse, as Tyler Huntley later exited with turf toe, ruling out the backup quarterback for the rest of the season.

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As a result, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano was forced to step in for a brutal showing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, prompting the Ravens to trade for veteran Jacoby Brissett. The 33-year-old is expected to try to steady the ship until Jackson is ready to return, but that may not be until the playoffs - if the Ravens are there.

On Friday, the Ravens confirmed the extent of Jackson’s injury and how much time he will truly miss. A statement read: “Lamar is doing well as he recovers from the broken and dislocated thumb injury he suffered in Week 8.

“Recovery timelines are challenging to predict, but injuries like this that require surgery typically take about 6-10 weeks to heal.

“He is doing everything he can to get back, and we will let his progress guide the timing of his return.

“We are committed to playing our best football over the second half of the season.”

The timeline offered by the Ravens suggests Jackson could return in late December or early January. But if the franchise’s season is over, and the playoffs are out of reach, the former MVP’s season is likely over.

Jackson has reportedly told teammates to keep winning and stay alive in the postseason chase to facilitate his return. The Brissett trade highlights that willingness, and Baltimore - at 4-5 - must win at least five more games to have a chance of reaching the playoffs.

Brissett is tasked with keeping the Ravens afloat, and he acknowledged it’s been a “long, but fast, week” getting to grips with the new offense.

“It’s definitely been a crash course. No question,” Brissett said, although he expressed confidence in the work he’s put together with the coaching staff.

The Ravens host the winless Los Angeles Chargers in their next game on Monday Night Football on Nov. 16.