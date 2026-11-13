White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has been labeled a "class supremacist" who hates poor people, according to Jean Guerrero, who worked on Miller's biography.

After enjoying a week as President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, following the firing of Susie Wiles after the midterm election fiasco, one biographer is pulling the lid off Stephen Miller's darker side. In her 2020 book, Hatemonger, Guerrero described the White House official as a "key player" in delivering the president's America First agenda.

Speaking to Wired, Guerrero revealed that Miller's war on immigration was actually a distraction from the American people from understanding that one slice of the American population is being criminalized and prevented from having a decent living.

"By focusing all the attention on the war on immigrants, it distracts us from understanding that when you have one sector of the population that is being criminalized and forced to stay in the shadows, then they cannot link arms with other workers to demand to live with dignity," said Guerrero.

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"Under this new administration, he has reverted to his most authentic self," the author added. "Stephen Miller wants a servant class, not a working class."

Despite it being six years since the book's publication, Guerrero says she now has a better understanding of how Miller has evolved since Donald Trump's first administration. "I used to see him fundamentally as a white nationalist, but now I see him more as a class supremacist and as a case study in oligarchic capture," Guerrero said.

"I came to this conclusion because when I first saw what the administration was doing on the foreign policy front, I was confused," she added. "Why would they be interfering in Venezuela or the elections in Honduras, when we know those are the exact types of actions that cause instability and migration?"

"But when he told Jake Tapper, 'You can talk all you want about international niceties and everything else. But we live in a world, in the real world, Jake, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power,' I pulled out my book, and I read back through the sections where he's demanding that the custodial staff at his high school pick up his trash," she added. "This is something he did in college too, where he would leave out his trash and protest any requests that he clean up after himself."

"When he was a teenager, he was really motivated by a desire to keep everybody in what he saw as their place," Guerrero said. "He didn't mind having immigrants around so long as they stayed 'in their place,' where they were quietly serving him and picking up the trash that he was throwing on the floor or leaving on the cafeteria tables."

According to Guerrero, she realized that Miller was a "class supremacist" before anything else. "He hated poor people," the author added. "He hated people who were less well-off than him, because he thought they were inferior to him."

The White House defended Miller by saying, "Stephen Miller has been a key player in delivering on President Trump’s America First agenda, including spearheading the administration’s crime crackdown, including in DC and Memphis, record-setting deregulation, unleashing American energy, dismantling drug cartels, and securing our border"