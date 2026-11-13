DUBAI — Rory McIlroy is looking forward to his third-round tee time with Tyrrell Hatton at the DP World Tour Championship, provided the Englishman wakes up on the right side of the bed.

McIlroy and Ryder Cup teammate Hatton will go out in the last group on Saturday tied for the lead at five under par. The Northern Irishman is in the box seat to claim his eighth Race to Dubai crown, which would equal the all-time record held by Colin Montgomerie.

But the tougher-than-usual conditions at the Earth Course have bunched the leaderboard, with more than 20 players within five shots of the lead at the halfway mark. A win for McIlroy would secure the order of merit title, but fellow contenders Jon Rahm and Eugenio Chacarra are within range heading into the sharp end of the tournament.

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McIlroy is relishing the chance to spend his Saturday afternoon with friend Hatton, and he made a cheeky joke about the Englishman's short temper.

"It's great. Tyrrell's playing well," McIlroy said. "He obviously had a great week last week in Abu Dhabi, [finishing second].

"He's always up there at this time of the year and in these tournaments. I've always enjoyed playing with Tyrrell, as long as he gets out of the right side of bed."

McIlroy gave a more serious perspective on the state of the course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, where players have been put to the test by strong winds and a course that is not in peak condition.

McIlroy said: "The course isn't in the best shape. It's definitely been better in previous years, and that's obviously providing a bit of a challenge, especially around the greens.

"It's the toughest I've ever seen this golf course play, just from the conditions and also just golf course setup-wise. It's tricky. I feel like I've played well.

"It's the toughest I've ever seen this golf course play, just from the conditions and also just golf course setup-wise. It's tricky. I feel like I've played well."

Hatton was in agreement. He said: "Normally, scoring is fairly good round here. Anywhere between 16 and 20 under, that's normally the [winning] mark. If scoring stays the same as it is, then what, 12 under, 13 under will win. It shows how different it's been this year.

"It's not the easiest to get the strike that you want to. You can see it when you're on the course. You can see there are different grass types, and the ball sits differently in different ones.

"Off the fairway, sometimes even chipping. I think chipping off the fairway is really awkward. In the rough, it's horrible anyway because it's Bermuda and it sits down.

"I don't think you'll find many professionals that enjoy chipping out of Bermuda, just from how inconsistent that normally plays. That side of it is definitely presenting more of a challenge this year. We all have to deal with it."