** WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT **

Russell Brand's ex-girlfriend has made some harrowing claims about their relationship in a new Netflix documentary. The allegations come after Brand was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Russell Brand: Open Secret hit the streaming platform today, with Netflix stating that the documentary will cover Brand's journey "from comedy stardom to a criminal trial."

Amid the shocking claims, Russell Brand's former girlfriend, Jordan Martin, alleged that the disgraced comedian sexually assaulted her and made her brush her teeth until her mouth bled during their relationship, because he wanted her to "taste anonymous."

• Sick fans launch ‘Free Russell Brand’ campaign as rapist shares petition with 4k signatures

• Russell Brand 'will be all but forgotten' after prison as he's told his career is finished

The then-26-year-old admitted she was in "quite a vulnerable place" when she dated Brand, having just parted ways with her husband.

"I'd given up on love," she said.

"He wanted me to taste anonymous. He didn't want me to be familiar to him. And so he was asking me to brush my teeth," she explained. "But it just was never enough. And so he's standing over me, and I'm brushing and I'm brushing, and I see my teeth bleeding, and the association with..."

At this point, Martin was shattered and asked to take a break. In another instance, she described being in a hotel in the UK with Brand when she was talking to her former partner to pick up a bag of her belongings that he still had.

When Brand realized who she had been speaking to, Martin said, "He snatched my phone out my hand and like broke it apart into pieces. So I kind of snatched the phone back and went into a separate room."

She said, fighting back tears, "He walked in, he didn't say anything. He put his hand down the front of my jeans, and he inserted a finger, and then walked away."

She went on to say that she did not report the assault, but instead "sat with it quietly."

In another instance, Martin recounted that she accompanied Brand on a filming role in Hawaii, and said that he asked her to go with him to "stop him from trying it on with people on set."

She added that Brand told her she was dressing "like an attention-seeking s--t" and accused her of flirting with crew members.

The British comedian, who has always maintained his innocence, was sentenced to prison at Southwark Crown Court in London. He was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and an attempted indecent sexual assault. He has denied all of the allegations.

Among the latest claims, one woman alleged that Brand had sex with her without her consent before subsequently apologizing. Another claimed that he continued having sex with her despite her repeatedly asking him to stop because he was causing her pain. She alleges that afterwards he told her, "Tonight was consensual. Nobody did anything they didn't want to do."

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or visit its website to receive confidential support.