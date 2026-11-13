Drake Maye lashed out at a reporter's question regarding running back Rhamondre Stevenson's availability for this Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

Maye and the New England Patriots head into the game at Allianz Stadium off the back of a 45-27 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, with the team needing to show a response in Germany. At 5-4, New England is still far behind the AFC East division-leading Buffalo Bills (7-1) and needs to start stacking wins if they want to make the postseason this year.

During the game against the Packers, Stevenson suffered a knee injury and was thought to miss some game time as a result. However, the running back was spotted earlier this week, calling into question whether he was injured.

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When asked about Stevenson's availability, Maye offered up a snide retort to reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup, telling them that the media does not really know "what they're talking about a lot of the time."

"I think that just speaks to, first off, the media not really knowing 100 percent of what they're talking about a lot of the time," Maye said when asked about Stevenson practicing.

"And first off, of a guy that wants to be out there, wants to be back for the team and that we're in the midst of trying to make a run here and win a big one before the bye."

"So this is a time for players, a lot of the players on this team that are trying to get out there, play with teammates and knowing that he's a great player, help us out."

Maye's response may have something to do with the pressure mounting around him following his performance against the Packers. Having led the Patriots to the Super Bowl last season with an MVP-caliber year, Maye's play has undulated heavily this term.

He currently leads the league in interceptions with 11, three of which he tossed to the Packers last Sunday.

Regarding Stevenson, there is a chance that he could play on Sunday. "Based on yesterday I think pretty good," said Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel on Stevenson's progress.

"Again, still have to go through today and see where that goes."

He added, "We’re just always looking for guys that are looking for ways in as opposed to ways out. At this point of the season, 10 weeks straight without a bye, there’s pretty much nobody out there that’s 100%. We have to realize that, we have to recognize that, but we also have to find ways to do our job.

"Rhamondre is one of those players that’s looking for a way in."