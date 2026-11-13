A horrifying video captured the moment a Brooklyn building began to collapse as two young children played in their living room.

Just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews rushed to the scene at 2625 Bedford Avenue in Flatbush. Bystanders watched as the walls and roof suddenly collapsed, leaving interior rooms exposed and people trapped in the rubble.

Anderson Velez, whose family was captured by the in-home surveillance camera, told Gothamist that he had just arrived in the Bronx for a painting job when he received a panicked call from his wife.

She was screaming and begging rescue workers to pull their two sons from the rubble. The video now circulating on X shows the elder of the two boys running toward the doorway, away from the wall in their home that had started to crumble.

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The younger boy was sitting on the rug, playing with toys, and started to scoot backward as he realized what was happening.

“That movement, in my opinion, saved his life,” Velez said in an interview in Spanish.

Velez told the outlet that his family miraculously survived the incident, but that his 9-year-old son was in intensive care after undergoing surgery on his skull. His wife also has serious injuries to her ribs, spine, and collarbone.

Velez was left caring for his 2-year-old son, who was pulled from the rubble with scrapes to his forehead and legs. He said his son “was completely covered in dirt” when rescue workers pulled him from the wreckage.

“His ears were full of dirt, his nose, his little mouth, his back — his entire body was covered in dirt,” he said.

Two of the eight people pronounced dead in the horrific incident were children, according to Mayor Mamdani. Velez said his family knew the two children, who lived one floor below them.

The exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation, but early reports and local visuals from the scene indicate that the affected building was under construction, exposing upper-level rooms and interior framing down to the lower floors, according to local outlet La Voce di New York.

According to Gothamist, the collapsed building was nearly 100 years old and crumbled into an adjacent construction site, where the buildings department had previously penalized the development team for cutting corners and ignoring a stop work order.

By Thursday afternoon, the FDNY announced its search and recovery operations had wrapped up at the site and confirmed there were no further victims.

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