Manchester United officially confirmed on Friday morning that Mauricio Pochettino would become the next first-team head coach, and the departing United States men's national team coach was emotional when facing the media.

Pochettino has confirmed his Premier League return after United approached the USMNT coach and convinced him to abandon the international project. United fired Michael Carrick after a poor run of results, and Pochettino was seen as the ideal replacement despite being under contract with the USMNT through 2030.

United and Pochettino reached a verbal agreement before the USMNT faces Haiti in back-to-back CONCACAF Nations League games, but a deal was formally announced before Friday's pregame press conference. Pochettino and U.S. Soccer opened the availability with statements, and the USMNT coach choked up on several occasions.

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Pochettino is an extremely emotional coach, which is why he's earned so many fans through his passion and dedication. While it's almost impossible to turn down a club like United, Pochettino made it clear that his decision to leave the USMNT project was among the hardest he's ever made.

"It's difficult for me to talk now because I am a very emotional guy," Pochettino said on Friday. "I think when we started to talk about the idea of becoming the head coach of this amazing country, we were very excited. And to share a project with a lot of belief. We were evolving together.

"That's why it makes it more difficult, this decision. A decision that in some part is a sad decision. In another part, we are professional, trying to find the next step. Try to make your dreams come true.

"I think the most important thing is what we left here. The moment that we share together. What we accomplished, put in place, all the standards that together we increased in that federation.

"I didn't prepare that speech; I'm talking with my heart. I want to say a big thank you... You were the persons that, when you say something, you respect." Pochettino then paused as his voice started to shake, and JT Batson of U.S. Soccer then patted him on the back.

Pochettino is clearly very grateful to the U.S. Soccer Federation and continued to discuss their relationship. "You never lie to us. The human being is in front of everything," he added.

"That's why it's a really difficult decision. We need to move forward. But a big thank you from my heart. You were always transparent, you always put in front the interest of the federation. But always try to build something together."

Pochettino then choked up again, as he said, "We really enjoyed, we learned a lot from you all. I think it was one of the most difficult decisions in our career. Thank you, guys."

United would likely have hoped Pochettino would head to Manchester immediately to begin preparations for his new role. Still, the coach insisted he would complete the current international camp with the USMNT. Pochettino said he would leave once the two games against Haiti are over, and maintained transparency when speaking with United and U.S. Soccer.

"There was some contact, but we were very transparent," Pochettino said. "We had a meeting, I communicate to the players and the whole staff. I wanted to say thank you, as they were very supportive."