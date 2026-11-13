A 17-year-old boy has been rescued alive after spending six days lost in the rugged woodlands of eastern Australia.

The teen, whose mother says he has Level 2 Autism, was spotted Thursday by a police helicopter crew. The missing teen, who is only known as William, was found lying asleep on a flat rock beside a creek near Walhalla, a former gold-mining town located about 115 miles east of Melbourne.

William had been dropped off last Friday by his mother, Elizabeth, to go camping with a teenage friend for the weekend. According to police, he walked a short distance from their campsite back toward the drop-off area to grab extra camping gear, but he never returned, according to ABC News.

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More than 100 emergency workers and volunteers spent days searching the dense alpine region for the missing teen.

Acting Police Inspector Jason Benbow said William spent days trekking up and down very steep terrain before becoming trapped by the surrounding landscape near the creek.

Although he was found just 1.2 miles away from his campsite, the steep slopes prevented him from getting back. He spent his final two days beside the water.

Rescue footage filmed from the helicopter showed William wearing shorts and boots, shirtless and sunburned, using towels as blankets to stay warm.

"He woke up to the sound of the helicopter, gave them a thumbs up and they winched him to safety," Benbow told reporters.

William’s family noted that he has Level 2 autism, a condition that requires substantial support and often means a person relies heavily on predictable routines. Mild Southern Hemisphere spring weather and low rainfall throughout the week helped him survive the ordeal.

Police said William was in good spirits and mostly good health when he was reunited with his mother before being taken to a hospital for medical monitoring.

"I’m just over the moon that he’s alive," Elizabeth told reporters, with authorities withholding the family's last name to protect William's privacy. "And he’s never leaving the house again. He’s grounded for life. He’s not going anywhere ever again.”