A Pennsylvania father is facing a slew of criminal charges after he allegedly left to film a music video after his toddler daughter suffered 3rd degree burns.

Aubre McClendon, 20, was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person following the alleged incident that occurred on Oct. 25.

McClendon was giving his daughter a bath at a home on Watson Boulevard in Pittsburgh when he allegedly left the room while the water was still running, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by local ABC affiliate WTAE. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail without bail.

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McClendon allegedly said that the toddler turned the knobs of water until it was scalding and she was burned.

He apparently saw the burns on her skin when he returned to the bathroom, but didn’t believe they were serious, so he brought her to his aunt's home instead of taking her to the hospital, Law and Crime reports.

McClendon said he bought first aid items for the child, but police allege that he left her for most of the day into the next day, allegedly shooting a music video while the child was covered in burns.

The following day, police were dispatched to the home after a report came in that the baby was suffering from a seizure and foaming at the mouth, according to the complaint.

The child was taken to a children’s hospital close by and had third-degree burns to nearly 40% of her body and a possible head injury, hospital staff determined.

Hospital workers also said the girl needed to be resuscitated upon her arrival, and she was airlifted to a different hospital in Ohio for specialized treatment.

A witness reportedly told police that the girl was burned the day before, but her father, McClendon, wasn’t at the residence, WTAE reported.

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Three more days passed until McClendon reportedly told authorities what happened. According to the complaint, he called a state child care worker and told her what had happened.

He reportedly said he wanted to divulge information sooner but had a warrant out for his arrest and that if he took her to the hospital, “ I knew I would get back to jail."

McClendon was arrested by the Brentwood Borough Police Department, according to court records.

He had a preliminary arraignment on Wednesday and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 24.