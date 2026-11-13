DUBAI — Rory McIlroy believes the underwhelming scoring at the DP World Tour Championship is due to the Earth Course being in worse condition than usual.

McIlroy is tied for the lead with Tyrrell Hatton at five under par through 36 holes in the Race to Dubai finale, and 22 players are within five shots of the top spot heading into the weekend. Strong winds and the crusty, unpredictable conditions at Jumeirah Golf Estates have posed a stiff test thus far.

The Northern Irishman, who is chasing a record-equaling eighth Race to Dubai title, seemed to be in complete control on Friday as he notched up four birdies in a bogey-free opening 10 holes to reach seven under for the tournament.

• Patrick Reed's Race to Dubai hopes go up in smoke as Rory McIlroy leaves him in the dust

• Jordan Spieth pays heartfelt tribute after death of Dan Hicks - 'He had a gift'

His momentum stalled on the back nine, though, making three bogeys before a birdie at the last to secure a place in the final group alongside Ryder Cup teammate Hatton. It has been a grueling test for all so far.

"The course isn't in the best shape. It's definitely been better in previous years, and that's obviously providing a bit of a challenge, especially around the greens," he said.

"It's the toughest I've ever seen this golf course play, just from the conditions and also just golf course setup-wise. It's tricky. I feel like I've played well.

"I've been coming here for 17 years, and I've always associated this place with 65s and 66s. This week, that's not it because you just have to back your patience.

"I think it's been a bit eye-opening to see the scoring the first two days. This course setup just isn't as good as in previous years. You just associate this course with pretty low scoring. When it's not, you just have to reframe what a good score is. Anything in the 60s, it seems this week, is a good score."

McIlroy will win the Race to Dubai and match Colin Montgomerie's record with a victory this week, but Eugenio Chacarra (-1) and Jon Rahm (-2) remain in the fight. Hatton cannot win the season-long title, but he has Ryder Cup and world ranking points to play for.

And with two dozen players still in with a chance of winning this tournament, a fascinating weekend is in prospect as McIlroy vies to add another line to his glittering resume.

He expects the course to only get more challenging over the final two days. He said: "As the course dries out, it's certainly getting that way. There's not a ton of root system underneath.

"It's a dry place. It's the desert; that's the way it's going to go. It's certainly going to be tricky over the weekend."