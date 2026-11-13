President Donald Trump announced that he was not planning to endorse anyone for the 2028 presidential election, but stipulated that the eventual nominee would be "whoever he chooses."

While doing a phone interview on Salem News Channel, the news anchor asked the president, "The nomination process will get underway next year. Will you endorse a nominee among the candidates before or during the primaries?" Trump, 80, responded that it "depends on what the feeling is."

"It's a, you know, it's a feel," added Trump. "It's a touch ... It's too early to say. I like a lot of people. You know, I get along very well in the Republican Party."

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"I don't know if you saw that poll from CNN that Abraham Lincoln is an 8th and that Ronald Reagan was at 14 and that Trump is at 56%," The president added. "By popularity, I beat Lincoln and Ronald Reagan by a lot."

"It was a CNN poll, so I wouldn't imagine they did it. Maybe it should have been better, but I get along very well with Republicans, and they like me, and I like them," Trump continued. "So we'll see what happens."

The anchor then jumped in and said that the president, who is entering his second year in office, "could tip" the election in favor of the Republicans and that the president they chose had to win. When asked what he thought, the president said, "So I read an article a week ago, and they were saying, ' Who's going to be the Republican nominee?'"

"And the answer was whoever Trump chooses. And I feel that's true," He added. Social media has a few things to say about the president's statements.

"How humiliating for the Republican Party to be held hostage by the most corrupt politician in American history and too spineless to do anything about it," one person wrote.

One person added, "I bet JD Vance and Ron DeSantis are thrilled to hear that their entire political future comes down to whatever Donald Trump happens to be feeling on a random Thursday in Washington."

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While it is still too early for any presidential challenger to step forward and throw their hat in the ring, there have been rumblings that Vance and even Secretary of State Marco Rubio might be the president's favorite to take over the Oval Office. Both Vance and Rubio have yet to announce their candidacies officially.

When asked if he planned to run in 2028, the vice president shrugged it off, saying that his top priority now was working through the remainder of the president's term. During a May press briefing, the vice president took a second to suggest he wasn't contemplating his future as a "potential future candidate," objecting to a journalist who described him in those terms.

"I'm not a potential future candidate. I'm a vice president," Vance said. Rubio, who is rumored to be on "resignation watch," has drawn the eyes of many who suspect that he will announce his candidacy for the Republican Party. Should Rubio announce his campaign, he would likely go head-to-head against Vance and raise the question of who would benefit from the president's endorsement.