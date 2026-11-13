Several senior Trump Administration officials are reportedly living in military housing, setting a disturbing trend that raises questions about security concerns.

Attorney General Todd Blanche is the latest official to be revealed as living at a military installation in Washington, D.C., where he has reportedly been staying for months, according to sources who spoke with Fox News. The reason for the move, which occurred earlier this year, is not yet clear.

Meanwhile, a number of other people within the administration have begun living in military accommodation. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also recently moved into such living quarters, after being reportedly subject to threats linked to Iran, according to Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

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Security concerns regarding drug cartels and Iran have prompted some senior civilian officials to move into housing traditionally associated with military leadership.

Former attorney general Pam Bondi has also relocated from her Washington apartment to military housing, following threats coming from drug cartels, according to The New York Times in March. The outlet also said the threats were linked to her handling of the Epstein files, but this has been disputed by the Justice Department.

A source spoke to Fox News on Wednesday, saying, "After The Wall Street Journal published an article featuring an online photo that allowed the location of the secretary’s Georgetown home to be geo-located, security concerns began to increase, which have now forced the secretary to relocate to a military base for his safety.

“The news media has an obligation to act responsibly amid growing threats against public officials," they added.

Meanwhile, both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth are said to be living at the historic U.S. Army post Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. It is the third-oldest Army installation in the country that remains in continuous use. It dates back to the late 1700s, is home to the National Defense University, and usually provides residential quarters for senior military leaders.

There are two housing groups within Fort McNair's residential quarters, according to a 2020 National Capital Planning Commission report, and a 2024 Army filing also listed 27 historic homes built before 1919 at the complex.

There are 88 historic dwelling units across Fort McNair and nearby Fort Myer, according to the Army's housing website; however, it doesn’t specify how many at each base.

The newly promoted White House chief of staff, Stephen Miller, has also moved to military installations or protected government housing, as have other administration officials.

While some of the relocations have been made due to similar ongoing threats from Iran and drug cartels, others have occurred due to domestic political violence.

In the past, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll have also reportedly moved into military housing.