Kaitlan Collins is earning continued praise for how she reacts to repeated attacks by President Donald Trump, after his latest “tantrum” took aim at her during a press briefing.

Collins, 34, a reporter and host for CNN, frequently finds herself on the receiving end of some of the president’s worst rants about female reporters. He has called her out several times and insulted her for her unfavorable coverage of his presidency.

Now, after she contradicted the president when he began to question the results of the midterm elections, he once again took a shot at her during another exchange with the press–but she remained unfazed.

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It occurred during a recent briefing, when Collins questioned him about Rep. Thomas Massie’s resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

In reply, Trump resorted to insulting both the outgoing congressman, Collins’ network, and Collins herself.

“Massie’s a loser,” he said. “Just like you’re a loser at CNN, just like your ratings are a loser.”

Following the remarks, The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic took her own shot at Trump by mocking his response, before praising Collins for keeping her composure through all of the attacks Trump has thrown her way.

“Yeah, your ratings are a loser. Your shirt’s a loser. Your hair’s a loser. I’m a loser. Oh god, it’s just hitting me. I just lost so bad,” Lydic said during the Wednesday, Nov. 11 episode of the Comedy Central show.

“By the way, can we just give props to Kaitlan Collins for not even flinching during that tantrum?”

Collins has continued to earn praise for her professional demeanor despite the constant attacks from the president since his second term in office began. Some experts, however, have theorized her calm persona only infuriates him more.

Speaking to the Mirror US about the exchange, body language expert Judi James said that it’s clear Trump is trying to deflect whenever he calls Collins a loser.

“Ego-protection or defense mechanisms have long been claimed to include a technique called deflection, when we accuse another person of having undesirable traits in ourselves,” she said.

“This might not be what prompted the verbal accusation from Trump here but his body language does appear to reflect some very strong emotions at her questions, including troubled frown; his entire torso-cocking movement and the way his lips form the projected, open-mouthed purse that is often a tell of his irritation or building anger,” she continued.

“...But Kaitlan’s response sees her avoid allowing Trump’s non-verbal and verbal state to affect her own. When someone holds firm like this looks assertive as it disallows the other person to wield the power over their own confidence or self-belief.”

In addition to calling her a loser, Trump has notably also called Collins out for “not smiling” in the past. Other insults to female reporters have included ordering them to “be quiet” and even calling Bloomberg News reporter Catherine Lucey “piggy” in 2025.