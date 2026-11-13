Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman has been revealed as the season 30 Bachelor. The NFL star joined Good Morning America with a football in hand and confirmed his involvement in the reality dating show.

“Honestly, at first I was like, ‘No way,'” the 27-year-old said. “I got really lucky and talked to Jesse Palmer and he kind of gave me the insight, what it is and what it’s not.”

Despite his initial hesitation about joining the reality series, Hartman said the opportunity was too good to pass on. “When people are saying ‘I do,’ they don’t ask where you met, they just ask if you wanna do it forever,” he added. “I don’t see any problem with that.” And speaking of how he'll approach multiple women at the same time, he admitted to being nervous. “I have a tough time having a conversation with one girl, [so] 30 is gonna be pretty tough,” he shared. “I’m excited but also very nervous.”

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He further divulged that his family is supportive of his decision to join the show.

“My mom and I have a really cool relationship, my pops is just supportive,” he stated. “Their big thing is just being myself and enjoy the experience. Trust your instincts and trust your gut.”

In terms of what he's looking for in a potential partner, Hartman revealed that he enjoys the chase.

“Not chase in a way that you haven’t texted me back in a week, but chase in a way that they have a drive for something that motivates me to wake up every day and chase them,” he said.

“Also a part of that is compassion and some type of caregiving. My whole family is in the medical field … seeing them do so much for other people, I think that’s a huge part.”

Hartman was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, and moved to South Carolina as a high school senior to play football at Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant.

He then played college football for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and later signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

During his Good Morning America interview, he also dropped a family bombshell.

“My brother is about to get engaged,” he said. “Hopefully I didn’t just spoil that. Aww, shoot! No, I think they know it’s coming.”

Thus, the Bachelor star might not be first to tie the knot in the family. Talking about his brother, he said, "I think he’ll be first, but you never know. Crazier things have happened,” Hartman quipped.

Fans can catch Hartman's journey to finding love in March 2027, when The Bachelor returns to television.