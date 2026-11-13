DUBAI — Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton believe the Earth Course is playing more difficult than ever, with a tantalizing conclusion to the DP World Tour season on the cards.

Hatton holds a share of the 36-hole lead with Rory McIlroy after signing for a three-under-par 69 on Friday to reach five under par at the halfway stage of the DP World Tour Championship. McIlroy, who is chasing a record-equaling eighth Race to Dubai title, had reached seven under through 10, but he drifted back to the pack with a trio of back nine bogeys.

Winds of 20mph have buffeted the Earth Course for much of the week, and the course is much drier and dustier than usual. It is making for a brutal examination for some of the best players in the world. Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood and Ryan Fox are among the big names who have been found wanting so far.

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Hatton and Rahm are in much better positions — the Spaniard is tied for seventh place at two under par — but they were taken aback by the difficulty of the course through two days.

"This is the toughest I've seen this off course," Rahm, who won in Abu Dhabi last week, said. "The Bermuda, because of the heat that they've had this year, isn't as lush and as thick as it is in the past, so in the rough you go straight to the bottom.

"In the fairway, it's a mixture between a firm base with some thinner grass, so you get some tricky lies. I'm not surprised the scores are this high because of the firmness, the wind, and the pin positions they have; as soon as you're slightly out of position, you're completely on the defensive. It's not easy."

Hatton is expecting a lower winning mark than usual at the Earth Course. He said: "Normally, scoring is fairly good round here. Anywhere between 16 and 20 under, that's normally the [winning] mark. If scoring stays the same as it is, then what, 12 under, 13 under will win. It shows how different it's been this year.

"It's not the easiest to get the strike that you want to. You can see it when you're on the course. You can see there are different grass types, and the ball sits differently in different ones.

"Off the fairway, sometimes even chipping. I think chipping off the fairway is really awkward. In the rough, it's horrible anyway because it's Bermuda and it sits down.

"I don't think you'll find many professionals that enjoy chipping out of Bermuda, just from how inconsistent that normally plays.

"That side of it is definitely presenting more of a challenge this year. We all have to deal with it."